We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has plans to make a very kind gesture for the public.



The Queen is set to make a special gesture for the public with a sweet new plan.

Her Majesty will be renovating the playground at her Sandringham estate for the public to use.

This royal news comes after Princess Eugenie shared never-seen-before photos from her wedding day.

The Queen is giving the public children’s playground at her Sandringham estate a makeover in order to give local families and visitors a new place to play.

Her Majesty’s Norfolk home is the royal residence where she and her relatives gather for Christmas Day and where she enjoys her annual festive break.

The privately owned estate also has parts open to the public, with the visitor centre and 600 acres of the grounds open to the public all year round.

As part of plans to welcome more tourists and visitors to the royal location, the Queen is giving the children’s play area a revamp.

According to the Mirror, plans have been submitted for a large new play structure inspired by some of the estate’s historical elements that will replace the old play area.

Reports claim the play park will feature two 23-foot tall towers inspired by a Victorian water tower at Sandringham and will include another structure based on the Norfolk church where the royal family attends Christmas services every year.

The planning permission for the structure reveals plans for the park to attract families with young children, giving them a space to play.

“The play area is a vital part of the offering at Sandringham, creating a desirable location for families with young children.

“It was discussed that the existing offering, although successful and enjoyed by many, could be improved by adding height to the structures, increasing the adventurous nature of the play elements and also creating themed elements, distinct and unique to Sandringham.”