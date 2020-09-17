The Queen is being removed as head of state from this country

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It has been confirmed that the Queen will no longer be head of state in one specific country, as of next year.

The Queen is set to be removed as head of state from Barbados.

The Caribbean country announced plans to become a republic by November 2021 and have a Barbadian person as its head of state.

This royal news comes after Kate Middleton and Prince William carried out this very special engagement.

Barbados has announced plans to remove Her Majesty from being its head of state by November 2021.

It is part of the country’s plans to become a republic by the time it celebrates its 55th anniversary of independence from the UK next year.

The Barbadian Prime Minister shared a speech declaring that the people of the Caribbean island want a head of state from the country.

The speech written by Prime Minister Mia Mottley was delivered by Governor-General Dame Sandra Mason.

She said, “The time has come to fully leave our colonial past behind. Barbadians want a Barbadian head of state.

“This is the ultimate statement of confidence in who we are and what we are capable of achieving. Hence, Barbados will take the next logical step toward full sovereignty and become a republic by the time we celebrate our 55th anniversary of independence.”

Responding to the announcement with a short statement, Buckingham Palace said that Barbados’s plan to remove the Queen as its head of state is a “matter for the government and people” of the country.

The Queen and Prince Philip ended their summer stint at Balmoral Castle yesterday, leaving the Scottish retreat to head to the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk for a two week holiday.

The royal pair will later head back to Windsor Castle in order to create an anti-coronavirus bubble before gradually returning to Buckingham Palace for select public engagements.

A statement issued by Buckingham Palace read, “The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh will depart Balmoral Castle during the week commencing September 14 to spend time privately on the Sandringham Estate.

“Subject to the finalisation of the autumn programme, Her Majesty’s intention is to return to Windsor Castle in October and to resume the use of Buckingham Palace for selected audiences and engagements.

“These plans will be kept under review and will, of course, be subject to all relevant guidance and advice.”