The Queen sends thank you letter to a child for sending her a ‘happiness wordsearch’

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has responded to a very sweet gesture from a 7-year-old boy, who sent her a special puzzle to keep her entertained during lockdown.



Timothy Madders from Essex made a special gift for The Queen, asking his mum to send it to her on his behalf.

The Queen sent an official response to Timothy, thanking him for taking the time to make the puzzle and send it in.

This follows royal news that Prince William and Kate Middleton will break royal tradition to ensure Prince George’s happiness.

With many people struggling in lockdown, 7-year-old Timothy Madders decided to cheer The Queen up.

He created a special puzzle for The Queen, in the form of a unique wordsearch.

His wordsearch was themed around happiness, with words like ‘smile’, ‘love’, and ‘family’ hidden inside the puzzle.

Speaking to the BBC, Timothy’s mum Jo Madders revealed, “He wanted to do something to cheer her up and he did it in his neatest handwriting.”

“He sent it with a letter saying how she might be feeling sad or lonely because of lockdown.

“He picked happiness as a theme because he wanted words that would make people think of happy things as they did it.”

Timothy received a response for his kind gesture, sent from one of the Queen’s ladies in waiting.

It read, ‘The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for your kind letter, and for the puzzle you have created especially for Her Majesty.

‘Your thoughtfulness is greatly appreciated, and The Queen hopes that you too are keeping safe and well in the current situation.

‘I am to thank you very much indeed for writing as you did at this time.’

Timothy was delighted by his response, and said, “It made me feel special and happy.

“I wanted the Queen to be happy, I was trying to think of what to do to cheer her up.”

What do you think of this story? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!