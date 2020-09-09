Trending:

The Queen has cut short her holiday to head to Sandringham for this family reason

    • Her Majesty is set to stay in Norfolk.

    • The Queen has decided to cut short her holiday to spend time at Sandringham.
    • The change to her schedule, which usually see’s her return straight to Windsor Castle from Balmoral, will see her travel to Norfolk.
    The Queen is set to travel to Sandringham for family reasons.

    Elizabeth II, 94, and her husband Prince Phillip, 99, are expected to travel to Sandringham next week to stay at the five-bedroom Wood Farm residence – cutting short their Balmoral stay by three weeks.

    Palace officials confirmed she was leaving Balmoral for the Norfolk estate, but did not say where. But it is understood the Queen will stay at the royal house for around a month.

    Prince William, Kate and the kids are not expected to be at their Anmer Hall residence as they were due to return to London to take up residency at Kensington Palace after Prince George, seven, and Charlotte, five, return to school.

    Royal experts believe the change of location is something Ma’am would find reminiscent of her grandfather, George V as it was a favourite of the kind and his wife Queen Mary.

    Speaking of the Estate, George V once said, ‘Dear old Sandringham, the place I love better than anywhere else in the world.’

    George V and Queen Mary lived on the estate for over three decades – after York cottage was given to them as a wedding gift in 1893.

    While her majesty enjoys the stay in Sandringham, royal staff will be working to find a way to allow her to safely travel between the estate and Windsor Castle.

    The Queen still has to carry out royal duties at Buckingham Palace, while Prince Philip is retired from such duties and it was announced earlier this week that she is to return to the palace in October which will be the first time since March.