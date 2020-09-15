Trending:

The Queen is expected to step out of quarantine early so she can attend Remembrance Day

    • The Queen is set to come out of quarantine to attend Remembrance Day service in London. The annual event is expected to be her first public appearance on official duty post-lockdown.

    Her Majesty is due to return to public duties to attend the Remembrance Day memorial, as it’s a very important occasion for her.

    Prior to this, she’s been isolating with her husband Prince Phillip at Windsor Castle before moving up to her Balmoral estate in Scotland.

    The Queen is expected to stop off at Sandringham for a few weeks before returning to Windsor and return to work at Buckingham Palace in October.

    Sources told The Sun that the monarch “fully intends to be at the Cenotaph” in time for Remembrance Day. They added, “She’ll be there come hell or high water.”

    It is not yet known which members of the royal family will be in attendance, but a palace source added, “The Queen wants to be leading from the front. Remembrance Sunday is a hugely important day for the country and for her personally.”

    It’s not known whether the Queen will have to wear a face mask during the service, but senior royals Prince William and Kate Middleton have already been spotted wearing them during engagements.