Kate Middleton's style is what makes her one of the most influential royals of all time.

The elegant mother-of-three never fails to display her impeccable fashion sense when she steps out at public engagements or poses for a sweet family photo.

The future Queen consort is known for regularly rocking gorgeous floral frocks and patterned shirt dresses – and they’re looks the fashion world has gone mad for this year.

Stroll into any high street shop or do a spot of online scrolling and you’ll find dozens of pretty, Kate Middleton-esque pieces.

Kate often wears her signature floral numbers with a pair of classy court heels, but teaming a flowing shirt dress with a pair of casual trainers or some summery sandals is more of the vibe for us non-royal folk.

Excitingly, famously British high street retailer Topshop is hosting a huge discount across loads of stock right now and there’s so many dresses fit for the Duchess on sale with up to 70% off.

This frilly, floral midi dress with cinched in waist is the perfect addition to an all-year-round wardrobe.

The green-hued, pretty pattern lends itself to all seasons and it features a puffed sleeve – something that’s regularly sported by Kate Middleton, especially in the summer.

It’s reduced to a majorly affordable price right now and likely to sell out pretty fast.

Multicoloured Puff Sleeve Frill Midi Dress, £20 (was £39), Topshop

We’re suitably obsessed with this vibrant orange piece and can’t help but imagine it fitting in perfectly in Kate’s floral filled wardrobe.

The printed piece adds a touch of modern summer style with its cut out detailing and slit in the skirt, meaning you can channel royal style without keeping things too regal.

This flowy and flattering wrap dress mimics the tones of the iconic frock Kate wore when she dropped Princess Charlotte off on her first day of school at Thomas’ Battersea last year.

The vibrant red toned print is perfect for autumn and winter wear and with this astonishingly cheap price tag, we’re tempted to buy it and stash it away in our wardrobes ready for the imminent chilly weather.

While traditional royal fashion rules prevent Kate Middleton from baring her shoulders often, she is very partial to incorporating belts into her outfits.

Whether she adds the accessory herself or opts for a belted fit dress like this one, the Duchess loves to streamline her looks by pulling them in at the waist and she’s rarely seen not putting the fashion hack into play.

Linen Blend Belted Bardot Midi Dress, £20 (was £39), Topshop

This gorgeous linen blend frock features a luxe looking mint green shade and a super feminine statement tie belt. Swoon.

Thanks to Topshop’s generous price reductions, we can’t imagine these gorgeous fashion finds will stick around for long. So…go, go, go.