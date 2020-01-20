We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

She rarely puts a foot out of place when it comes to fashion - but like all of us, Kate Middleton has tricks she employs to help her feel comfortable in her clothes all day long.

With her many royal engagements, it’s super important that she looks her best – and feels her best – all day, every day.

And while she has an army of stylists to help her with her clothes, there’s one subtle, cheap fashion hack that helps her feel secure in her heels all day. And it costs just £6!

Catherine regularly wears tights with her heels, to ensure a lightly tanned colour to her legs. And some eagle-eyed fans have noted that the Duchess uses some specific tights in order to stop her heels from slipping during her busy days.

It turns out, Kate uses the very clever hack of wearing some tights with some sticky pads on the sole, to hold everything in place.

They hail from one of her favourite high street stores, John Lewis. She turns to the Barely There Tights by the brand, with include gel non slip grips on the sole – keeping her shoes firmly in place.

The non-slip, skin-coloured tights are still available online on the John Lewis website. And if tan tights aren’t your bag, you can also buy them in a darker beige or black colour.

The design also ensures that your tights don’t ride down your legs, meaning Kate never falls victim to baggy tights!

John Lewis customers have praised the tights for their natural look, and for the handy little grip detail.

One wrote, ‘Wore these for my daughter’s wedding as I didn’t really want to look as though I had tights on. They gave my legs a smooth, but bare look too. Love them.’

While another said, ‘Lovely natural coloured tights with sheer appearance. Non slip sole is brilliant with high heels.’

Will you be picking up the Kate Middleton tights then?