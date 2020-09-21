An unseen photo has been shared with royal fans for a very special reason

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

An unseen royal photo has been shared with fans of the monarchy following their birthday wishes to Princess Anne.

Royal fans have been sent a treasured unseen snap of Princess Anne as a thank you for sending her well-wishes on her 70th birthday.

The Princess Royal celebrated the milestone last month and loyal supporters were sent a gesture for their birthday wishes.

The Princess Royal shared a thank you message with fans alongside a never-seen-before photo of herself, in order to share her gratitude to those who sent her well-wishes on her recent birthday.

The Queen’s daughter, who turned 70 last month, received hundreds of cards from fans and supporters who congratulated her on her milestone birthday.

And as a mark of thank you, Princess Anne ensured fans were given a thank you card they could treasure for years to come.

The lovely gesture features an elegant photograph of Princess Anne on the front, which is thought to have been taken at her Gloucestershire residence Gatcombe Park.

In the photo she sat by a window, wearing a stunning floor length gown and a matching jacket.

Meanwhile, a message inside the card reads, ‘The Princess Royal appreciated your kind thoughts on the occasion of her 70th birthday, and sends you her thanks and best wishes for the future.’

A grateful fan shared the card they received on @theroyalmailbox Instagram account and captioned it, ‘I received this lovely reply for Princess Anne’s 70th Birthday! I am very impressed with the quality of the card, it is beautiful!‘

The royal family is noted for sending fans thank you cards and letters in response to correspondence received on big events like birthdays, weddings and births.

