The Duke of Cambridge is second in line to the throne after his father, the Prince of Wales.

When the Duke of Cambridge becomes King, his youngest son Prince Louis is unlikely to get a title

However, Prince William’s other children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will, due to where they are in the line to the throne

But not all of his three children, Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, who are third, fourth and fifth in line to the throne – will get titles once he becomes king.

Louis is unlikely to get a title, as the youngest member of the Cambridge family, and therefore highly unlikely to ever become king.

Despite this, he will still most probably be granted a Dukedom when he gets married, in line with royal tradition.

A spokesperson from London based etiquette agency Debrett’s told the Express: “Prince Louis may well take up one of his father’s lesser titles, which in time will include those currently held by Prince Charles.

“Although the majority of Charles’ titles could be used by George, given that he will be the Prince of Wales someday.

“Louis is, however, unlikely to get a Dukedom until he gets married.”

If Louis is unmarried without a dukedom when his father is crowned, he could be given the title Duke of York, currently held by Prince Andrew.

However, this can only happen if his great-uncle, Prince Andrew, has passed away at that point as no title can be held by two people at the same time, and it will come down to whoever is reigning King when he is married.

Princess Charlotte is the middle child of the family and is the Cambridges’ only daughter, so her full, official title is currently Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge.

Like Charlotte, Princess Anne is the Queen’s only daughter, and she holds the title Princess Royal – which Charlotte is most likely to eventually get given too, as the title is usually given to the reigning monarch’s oldest daughter.

Prince George, the Duke and Duchess’s oldest son, currently holds the title of His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge.

In the future, however, his title will likely change more than once, as he is likely to become the future King of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth.

And when Prince William ascends to the throne, George will likely be gifted with the Prince of Wales title currently held by his grandfather.