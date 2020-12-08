We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and wife Kate have slept in separate beds and will continue to do so throughout the Royal Train Tour of Britain which has so far taken them to Edinburgh, Batley, and Manchester.

Prince William and wife Kate have been sleeping in separate beds on the royal train as they continue their epic 1,250 mile journey of Britain to meet and thank key workers.

The married couple, who set off on the trip from London’s Euston railway station on Sunday, have been given special permission from the Queen to use her royal train in such a way.

This royal news comes after the Cambridge family’s Christmas plans were revealed.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wanted to take part in a three-day thank you tour of Great Britain during which they have met with front-line workers, volunteers, care home staff and teachers who have worked throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

But in order to cover 1,250 miles in a short space of time they’ve been relying on the royal train – usually reserved for the Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla.

And while is a more luxurious way to travel than using an ordinary train, the Cambridges have had to make a sacrifice – sleeping in separate beds.

And it’s not because the sharing a bed is forbidden onboard but rather that their suite has separate His and Hers single beds as opposed to a double bed.

And according to reports, the carriage also has a private bathtub and a 12-seat dining room and a room onboard for the royals to work in and a kitchen, where staff will prepare meals for the royals but what are their favourite foods?

In the past, royal trains have been used by monarchs since Queen Victoria, but instead of the typical bright red velvet sofas and cushions, the modern one is much more low key.

The royal carriages which William and Kate are using first came into service for the Queen’s Silver Jubilee in 1977 but has not been updated since.

The Duke and Duchess, who have become joint patrons of NHS Charities Together, 240 UK NHS charities that provide extra funding and additional services above and beyond NHS core funds, met paramedics and staff of the Scottish Ambulance Service to thank them for their incredible efforts throughout the pandemic, and to acknowledge the toll that the pandemic has taken on the physical and mental wellbeing of emergency responders.

Video of the Week

On the tour they have most recently met with FareShare volunteers and Prince William praised their efforts. He said, “Catherine and I felt it was extremely important to visit just some of the heroes that have emerged this year to thank you for all that you have done. You are the people that have not only kept our country going but have also helped warm all our hearts by showing us the very best of human nature.”