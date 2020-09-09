Why the Queen has cut her holiday short and is heading back to Sandringham

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen is set to cut short her summer break at Balmoral Castle and head to her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

The change to her schedule is thought to be sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s also thought that Her Majesty won’t return to Buckingham Palace for the foreseeable future in light of the health crisis gripping the UK.

Queen Elizabeth II, 94, and her husband Prince Phillip, 99, are expected to travel to the royal Sandringham Estate next week to stay at the five-bedroom Wood Farm residence – cutting short their Balmoral Castle stay by three weeks.

Palace officials confirmed that the monarch will be leaving Balmoral for the Norfolk estate instead of returning to Windsor Castle, where she and Prince Philip spent the majority of the coronavirus lockdown.

However, the Queen’s return to Norfolk won’t mean she can spend quality time with her grandson and great grandchildren as it is thought the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have returned to their Kensington Palace home in London for Prince George and Princess Charlotte to continue with their schooling at St Thomas’ Battersea.

While her majesty enjoys the stay in Sandringham, royal staff will be working to find a way to allow her to safely travel between the estate and Windsor Castle.

Her Majesty and Prince Philip are believed to be planning their return to Buckingham Palace in October time but plan to stay away from their iconic London abode for the time being, in order to reduce their risk of catching Covid-19 from one of the many staff working at the palace.

They have spent the lockdown period and the summer break to Balmoral with a limited amount of staff in order to reduce their risk of coming into contact with the potentially deadly illness.