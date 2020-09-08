Why the Queen and Prince Philip will be moving home soon

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen and her husband, Prince Philip, have spent the summer season in their Scottish royal residence of Balmoral Castle.

The Queen and Prince Philip are set to move home again soon.

Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh have enjoyed their summer break at Balmoral Castle.

Her Majesty relocates to the countryside abode every year for her annual summer break and she and the Duke of Edinburgh headed to the lavish location back in August after spending the majority of the UK coronavirus lockdown at Windsor Castle.

While it’s been reported that the Queen, 94, and 99-year-old Prince Philip have no plans to head back to London’s Buckingham Palace any time soon, the royal duo will be moving from Balmoral in the coming weeks.

This is because Balmoral Castle is set to open up its doors to the public, offering grand tours of the famous building and its grounds from the beginning of October.

Intrigued royal fans will be able to enjoy guided tours from October 3rd, after Her Majesty and Prince Philip have departed after their summer spent at Balmoral.

This time of year would usually precede the Queen’s move back to Buckingham Palace, but in light of the coronavirus pandemic, she and Prince Philip will be heading back to Windsor Castle to stay safe from the virus.

It’s expected that the Queen will not head back to Buckingham Palace for the foreseeable future and will instead stick to living with limited staff in Windsor.

She is also set to refrain from her usual busy royal schedule attending public engagements and it is thought she will only make a return to regular public outings when it is safe to do so – and some reports suggest that the Queen may stay away from her public appearances until next year.

On the other hand, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are thought to have returned to their Kensington Palace home after spending the coronavirus lockdown in their Norfolk home, Amner Hall.

This week is also said to have marked Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s long-awaited return to education at their school, St Thomas’ Battersea.

The little royals were homeschooled by their mum, Kate Middleton, throughout the pandemic lockdown and enjoyed sweet trips out in Norfolk during their summer holidays.