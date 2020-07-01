We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to look at things differently when it comes to deciding whether to send their children to boarding school.

Prince William and wife Kate will have to decide on whether to send eldest son George to boarding school

Royal children usually attend boarding school and a royal insider has given an insight into the tough decision.

The news comes after Prince George and Princess Charlotte were still kept off school when they reopened

Traditionally, Royal children have been enrolled into boarding school when they reach a certain age and although “shy” Prince George is aged six, thoughts will soon be turning to whether he should be sent to such a school.

Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty magazine, has revealed how Prince William and Kate are “very carefully” weighing up decisions about the future of their children’s education.

The source said, “I think they’ll wait to see how the children’s personalities develop, and take into consideration whether or not they would be happy to live away from home.

“Having experienced terrible trauma in his own childhood, William is very tuned in to his children’s mental health.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been homeschooling their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, and it’s been somewhat challenging admitted Kate.

“The children have got such stamina,’ she shared during the wide-ranging interview that included a few insights into royal life during quarantine. “You pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake. You get to the end of the day—they’ve had a lovely time, but it’s amazing how much you can cram into a day, that’s for sure.”

The royal insider told Ok! magazine the duo are “modern parents”. And with the royal couple being actively involved in a number of different mental health campaigns, it’s thought they will take a different approach when it comes to deciding on whether to send their children to such establishments.

She pointed out that the parents might be particularly aware of the children’s different personalities.

So while it might not be the right decision for one, it could be the perfect choice for another.