Table for two?

Mike Tindall and wife Zara are expected to celebrate their 9th wedding anniversary with a date night.

The couple, who got married in 2011, are reuniting after Mike spent a few days away from home playing golf.

The couple could need their family to babysit and it comes as Zara’s mum Princess Anne has been enjoying daily horse rides with her grandchildren

Mike Tindall and his wife Zara are set to celebrate their 9th wedding anniversary tonight [30th July] with a date night.

The couple, who married in Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh in 2011 in front of rugby players and members of the Royal Family, are set to reunite for their special day.

Mike, who has been enjoying a couple of nights away on a guys golfing break, is expected to return to his wife and two children, Mia, six and Lena, two, at their Gloucestershire home to mark their anniversary.

Mike had been with his friend and professional golfer Lee Westwood, at Close House Golf in Newcastle Upon Tyne.

On their wedding day, Mike and Zara were joined by newlyweds Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, who had married just a few months earlier at Westminster Abbey.

And Mike and Zara haven’t publicly acknowledged their wedding anniversary on their social media, the former rugby player did let slip that he would like to take his wife out for a date night.

Speaking on ITV’s The Lorraine Show, Mike said, ‘Hopefully, we’ll be able to do something. We’ll have to wait and see what we can do and what we’re allowed to do.’

A Zara Tindall Instagram fan page saw fans congratulate the couple, ‘Happy Anniversary to you both’ and ‘My favourite royal from their generation. Feisty and bold like her Mum’ another claimed. A third added, ‘Great coupe, met them briefly and so good together.’