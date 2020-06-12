Zara and Mike Tindall’s daughter Lena interrupts podcast in hilarious clip

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Zara and Mike Tindall proved they're just like any other couple struggling to work from home in lockdown because of their children this week.

Zara and Mike Tindall’s daughter Lena – who turns two next week – interrupted her dad in a House of Rugby podcast interview

The former rugby player also revealed he calls the Queen’s great-grandaughter – and his wife – a sweet nickname

In other royal news, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘phoned’ Prince Philip to wish him a happy birthday

While former rugby player Mike was being interviewed on Joe’s House of Rugby podcast, their daughter Lena – who turns two on 18th June – could be heard gurgling loudly in the background.

He then laughed and apologised: “Sorry, Lena’s just on fire at the moment, she’s never quiet.”

Revealing his cute nickname for the Queen‘s granddaughter Zara, Mike added: “I did just send Zed a message, going ‘Shush please,’ so she’s obviously moving from somewhere.”

Mike and Zara’s eldest daughter, Mia, six, returned to school last week as lockdown restrictions in the UK eased.

READ MORE: Zara Tindall had another name in mind for her second daughter but there’s a reason why she didn’t pick it

And Mike joked about her first day back by sharing a GIF on Twitter from the 1994 film Forrest Gump of Forrest speedily running away, and writing: “Me after school drop off this morning!”

The Queen’s great-granddaughter – who is 19th in line to the throne – attends a school near the family’s home on the Gatcombe estate in Gloucestershire, and Mike had previously revealed that homeschooling his daughter had been “nice but also frustrating”.

He told the Telegraph: “Zara still has hopes that the horses will get back, they still need training and working on, so I get to be a teacher in the mornings which is sometimes really nice, sometimes really frustrating.

“I don’t think any child is a great homeschooler because they definitely listen to other people better than they listen to their parents!

“Mia enjoyed it the first week because it was different being around mum and dad all the time. But ultimately it’s the same people who are telling her off or telling her what to do and I think she gets bored of that.”