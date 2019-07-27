Things to do in Cyprus: The best way to spend 48 hours in Cyprus

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Looking for fun things to do in Cyprus? With its stunning coastlines, ancient sites and fabulous food, this island is irresistible.

The third largest island in the Mediterranean Sea, Cyprus is located south of Turkey and enjoys a long season of warm and sunny weather. It’s been a firm favourite for British tourists for decades and it’s easy to see why.

Brimming with countless things to see and do, Cyprus appeals to a wide range of personal tastes and lifestyles with its brilliant mix of relaxing areas, historical landmarks and lively destinations. Immersed in Greek mythology and home to the legendary birthplace of Aphrodite, the goddess of love, the ancient coastal city of Paphos is set around one of the most beautiful harbours in all of the Mediterranean.

It’s a good idea to base yourself centrally and the four-star Constantinou Bros Pioneer Beach Hotel is a great option. Overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, this adults-only, beachfront hotel is 15km from Paphos International Airport. All rooms have large balconies with views of the surrounding area, plus luxury bathrooms with bath tub and rain shower. A sea view junior suite (with single supplement) starts at €180 per room, per night, on a bed and breakfast basis.

Things to do in Cyprus

Visit a vineyard for wine tasting in Cyprus

Cyprus has made a name for itself as a vine-growing and wine-making country, a tradition dating back nearly 6,000 years. It’s believed that early vineyards on the island generated the spread of winemaking around the world, and it’s easy to see why.

Cypriot wine is delicious and there are dozens of wineries scattered around the island, from Vasilikon Winery in Kathikas to Vouni Panayia Winery in Pano Panagia and Ktima Gerolemo in Omodos.

If you have a passion for wine tasting, whether you’re after a red, white or rosé, you’ll be impressed by the delicious selections the island offers.

Head to the stunning harbour

When you arrive in Paphos, visit the stunning harbour and the marina’s iconic castle (pictured above) during the day and stay until after sunset, when the lively bars and restaurants come to life.

For those interested in Greek mythology, the pride and joy of Paphos has to be the Paphos Mosaics. Located near the harbour, the mosaic floors are some of the most well-preserved in the world and date back to the 3rd and 5th century AD.

Travel south to visit Aphrodite’s Rock along the coast, and take in the breathtaking views of the ocean birthplace of the mythical Greek goddess of love and beauty. Legend has it she rose from the water in 1,200BC and chose to start her worldly life from this large rock. If you want to venture inland, the dusty cobbled streets of villages such as Omodos and Arsos are ideal for a relaxing, laid-back wander.

Enjoy classic dishes in Cyprus

If you’re a foodie, you’ll be in paradise here, thanks to the traditional Cypriot dishes, which are rich in flavour and mouth-watering. Influenced by Greek and Turkish cuisine, there is something to satisfy all taste buds, whether it’s fresh halloumi, souvlaki, olives, pitta bread, kolokasi or feasting on a meze platter.

You’ll never find yourself with an empty stomach! If you fancy watching how cheese and bread are made, visit Sofia’s Traditional House in Letymbou, where you will learn how Mrs Sofia bakes her famous halloumi cheese in the beautiful surroundings of her home. For more information on visiting the island, see the official website at visitcyprus.com

This article was originally published in Woman Weekly