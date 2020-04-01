Celebrities related to the royal family

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These celebrities might be the kings and queens of Hollywood, but they could actually have more in common with British royalty than we ever thought.

These celebrities have ruled over Hollywood for years, starring in all our favourite films or producing our top shower-singing anthems. They’re instantly recognisable and the media is all over their every move, much like our royal family.

So it might come as no surprise to learn that some of them are actually related to the royals!

Like the big-time Hollywood director who’s related to the Duchess of Cambridge, or the A-list actor who’s related (by not too many cousins) to the queen.

We might not be seeing most of them around Buckingham Palace anytime soon, but their links to the royal family go way back into the medieval times.

These famous celebrities are related to the royal family…

Uma Thurman

This ‘Kill Bill’ and ‘Pulp Fiction’ actress might be famous for flying kicks and stunts, but she’s also related to royalty.

Going down the lineage of the queen, the two are 2st cousins (once removed) through King Edward I of England.

Sophie Winkleman

(Aka, Big Suze from Peep Show. Aka, Lady Frederick Windsor)

If you’re a fan of Channel Four’s ‘Peep Show’, this will be a big one for you, as Big Suze is actually a fully-fledged member of the royal family. The news was broken by Cosmopolitan that Sophie is married to Lord Frederick Winsor – the son of Queen Elizabeth II’s first cousin Prince Michael of Kent.

The two got married in September 2009, at none other than Hampton Court Palace.

Michael Douglas

Michael Douglas comes from a long lineage of Hollywood royalty, with his father Kirk Douglas being one of the most famous faces of the 1950s.

But did you know he’s got royal blood too? In fact, the whole of the Douglas family is actually related to the royal family through King Edward III who ruled England from 1327-1377. This makes him the Queen’s 19thcousin, once removed.

Celine Dion and Madonna

Both of these incredible divas have a whole host of smash hits, giving them the long-standing titles of the Queens of Pop. But they’ve got royal blood too!

According to the New England Historic Genealogical Society in the USA, Madonna and Celine are related to the French-Canadian ancestor of the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles. They are both her ninth cousins twice removed, through Jean Guyon who was one of the earliest settlers in Quebec.

Guy Richie

This director is another one of our royal celebrities. He might have been married to the Queen of Pop, but he’s otherwise closer to a king than we would have guessed.

Guy Richie is the 6th cousin to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge going all the way back to shared ancestors who lived in the 1700s.

And they’re actually quite close. In 2011, he even attended the Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding to Prince William with girlfriend Jacqui Ainsley.

Hugh Grant

This English heartthrob is known for his roles as the knight in shining armour (see: ‘Notting Hill’). So it’s really no surprise to learn that he’s related to the royal family.

Hugh Grant is Queen Elizabeth’s 9thcousin, once removed. His relation to our monarch can be traced as far back as King Henry VII of England.

Jamie Lee Curtis

The last of our royal celebrities, you might know Jamie Lee from incredible films like the recent ‘Knives Out’, or the classic ‘Christmas with the Kranks’. She’s a Hollywood royalty through and through along with famous friends like Don Johnson, and husband Christopher Guest.

It’s through her husband Christopher that Jamie Lee gets her royal connection. And it’s a big one, too!

Christopher Guest is actually a member of the British nobility (not strictly the royal family, but close enough!). His formal title is 5thBaron Haden-Guest, and at one point his family even had a seat in the House of Lords. This makes Jamie Lee Curtis – Jamie Lee Haden-Guest, Baroness Haden-Guest.

These famous celebs are not the only ones related to the royals though, Hollywood is full of royal connections. Others include Tom Hanks, Brad Pitt, Glenn Close, Alec Baldwin, Angelina Jolie and Ellen Degeneres.