The Celebs Go Dating star, 38, has welcomed the arrival of her “miracle” baby and looks every inch the doting mum.

Nadia, who has been keeping her fans updated on her pregnancy through her podcast “The Clueless Mum” in which she promoted on her Instagram page mid-week, with a caption, ‘Eek. Sh*t just got real…. link for @applepodcasts in my bio or available on @Spotify #podcast #thecluelessmum #imhavingababy ‘

And it looks like the caption was a bit of a clue as to the baby’s impending arrival, as just 24 hours later, Nadia was pictured with her little arrival.

She updated her followers with the lovely news when she posted a snap of her holding her newborns hand and captioned it, ‘He is here and he is perfect’.

Nadia has kept the identity of the baby’s father secret, after falling pregnant last year, but she plans to co-parent with him even though he is believed to live over in the United States.

Nadia had previously been told by fertility experts that she had a less than one perfect of falling pregnant. But the star revealed she stopped taking the pill and managed to conceive, despite using another form of contraception.

Both celebrity friends and fans have sent her their well-wishes and congratulations.

Psychic Sally Morgan said, ‘Welcome to the world beautiful boy .. well done darling xx’

Luisa Zissman wrote, ‘Woohooo congrats’ and Chloe Goodman put, ‘Congratulations gorgeous.’

And fans were equally as supportive. One wrote, ‘Congratulations, welcome to the single mother club, we are the best of the best xxx’ and another added, ‘Congratulations enjoy every minute you will be a fantastic mummy x’ and a third added, ‘Huge congratulations it’s a feeling like no other.’

Nadia turned her life around after falling pregnant. The star, who was axed from Celebs Go Dating for creating a fake Twitter profile to troll her critics as well as her fellow co-star Eden Blackman, admitted, ‘I’ve gone from a hellish year to being blessed with a baby.

‘The odds weren’t in my favour, as for so long I thought I couldn’t have children – so this is the best thing that’s ever happened to me. It’s a miracle!’

Congratulations Nadia!