The Spice Girl shares a sweet snap with her not-so-baby son.

Emma Bunton has paid tribute to her son Tate on his ninth birthday.

The 44-year-old singer, took to her Instagram to wish her youngest son a happy birthday. She uploaded a snap of the two of them sat on a pebble beach having a cuddle, and captioned it, ‘My world, my everything! You are teaching me everyday and I will forever be right by your side. #ourfuture #nextgeneration happy birthday Tate, 9, today. We love you.’

And her celeb pals joined in with sending birthday wishes in lockdown.

Fellow Spice Girl Victoria Beckham wrote, ‘Happy Birthday Tate!! Kisses from us all!!! Xxx VB x’

And Myleene Klass put, ‘Happy Birthday Tate xx’

What else has Emma Bunton been celebrating during lockdown?

Meanwhile, Emma, who is mum to sons Tate and Beau, 12, with Jade Jones, celebrated her nappy brand Kit & Kin being used in Downing Street.

She shared an update with her followers which read, ‘Straight in at Number 10!!!🚪 I’m so happy and proud of @kitandkinuk when I see that the Prime Minster and Carrie are using our eco-friendly and sustainable nappies and products with their latest addition, Wilfred. 💕 And Boris…! The Kit & Kin hair and body wash is good for Daddies too.’

And during lockdown Emma, has been feeling nostalgic, sharing a video with her bandmates Mel B, Mel C and Geri Horner during rehearsals for the Spice Girls tour last year.

During lockdown Emma has also fronted the Vodafone’s Digital Family Pledge – an online tool that helps families create tech ground rules together.

Emma said: ‘Using the pledge helped us to work as a family to decide what the rules should be together, so we weren’t just dictating them to Beau and Tate. It also got me and my partner, Jade, to think about our own habits.

‘I used to think that it was all about managing the time the kids spent online. But I’ve realised it’s more important to focus on what they’re doing online rather than the exact amount of time spent.’

She added, ‘If they’re watching and playing the right stuff, it can be really educational and beneficial to their development. It’s not just about the children, I realise that Jade and I are guilty of sneaking a look at our phones at the table or getting distracted by work emails. We’re using the Digital Pledge to set limits for ourselves too!’