Kerry Katona has a complete new look after she allows daughter Molly to dye her hair flourescent pink.

The singer, who is mum to Molly, 18, Lily-Sue, 17, Heidi, 13, Max, 11, and Dylan-Jorge six, uploaded a snap of her new hair with son Max who also sported the bright colour. She captioned it, ‘Omg I love it!!!!!!!!!’

Kerry decided to get her blonde locks dyed pink after son Max was the first to have his done. she captioned his snap, ‘Loving Max’s Quarantine hair colour!! I love it so much I’m doing it!’

Kerry’s mum Sue was quick to suggest she take the plunge and go pink too after seeing Kerry’s results.

She wrote, ‘So do I….the “Katona”family goes PINK.’

Kerry then gave thanks to daughter Molly who is understood to have played the role of hair colourist.

She wrote, ‘Got to say I’m defo loving being pink ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ THANK YOU @123_mollymc’

Pal Lizzie Cundy wrote, ‘Suits you darling’ and a lot of fans have been asking what she used to get it looking so good.

One asked, ‘What colour did you get? I love this Kerry.’

She later took to her Instastory to tell fans…’I know you’re all wondering where you’ve seen me from, it’s The Trolls.’ Followed by crying with laughter emojis.

Is Kerry Katona feeling better after health scare?

Just last month both Kerry and Molly had their own Coronavirus scare, speaking in her new! magazine column, she said, ‘My Molly is feeling so much better, following her own coronavirus scare, and I’m pleased to say I’m doing OK too. Now we’re just cracking on with life in lockdown… including the dreaded home-schooling. It’s bloody hard isn’t it? DJ has an app from school she learns from, while Max and Heidi crack on with their homework and they’re done for the day. They seem OK, but if anyone has ideas on how to keep them entertained and stimulated, send ’em my way!’

Could hair colouring be one of those?!…