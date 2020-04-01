‘Let the poor man sleep!’ Fellow new parents sympathise with Prince William

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke of Cambridge welcomed his third child with Kate Middleton to the world this week but was out on official royal duties just two days later.

Prince William was at an Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey alongside his brother Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle who are set to wed next month.

The Duke of Cambridge, who has been confirmed as Prince Harry’s best-man, looked very happy on arrival to the service but once inside his tiredness appeared to show.

We are still waiting for the name of his third child but the prince did say his newborn son was sleeping well – which makes one of them!

Photos of Prince William inside the service appear to show him struggling to keep his eyes open and fellow new parents have taken to Twitter to show their support for the new dad-of-three.

One person wrote: ‘Hahah every new parent can 100% relate to this.’