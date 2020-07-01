We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Martin Kemp has wished his daughter Harley Moon "congratulations" as she releases her debut single.

The singer and actor has proved he’s not the only one in his family with a great singing voice – his daughter Harley Moon, 30, has released her debut single called Space.

It comes after Martin and son Roman hosted their new ITV show

Martin has uploaded a teaser clip taken from Harley’s new music video and captioned it, ‘Congratulations @harleymoonkemp ❤️ Out today To download https://ffm.to/apw2oe’

The single has a country music vibe to it and it’s likely she will be just as successful as reality star turned country singer Meghan McKenna.

And fans are blown away by her incredible vocals, once wrote, ‘Amazing song and voice…you both must be mega proud xx’

Another put, ‘Wow!! great country music! Love it’ and a third added, ‘Great voice.. Looks very like her dad.’

It’s no secret that The Kemp’s are a very talented family – with son Roman following in his dad’s footsteps with an entertainment career that involves being on TV – Roman became a household name after he won ITV’s I’m A Celebrity last year.

And it doesn’t stop there. Martin’s wife Shirlie, who were both ranked among the Nine Famous Couples Whose Marriages Have Stood The Test Of Time also recorded vocals together for a special Christmas album last year and now Harley is the latest family member to hit the studio.

Harley told her Instagram followers, ‘My first song SPACE comes out tomorrow! 1 of 4 I recorded this year .. Hope you guys get to light some candles, have a glass of wine and listen to some chilled mellow country style romance x x you can follow the link on my bio to find me on Spotify’

She also linked through to the song and captioned it, ‘My first release Space is available on all music platforms from today! Go and add it to your playlists ⚡️ Link in bio xxx

Thanks @fredabbottmusic @joe_ransom_film @willtrunk #countrymusic #newmusic #songwriter’

We can’t wait to hear the other three songs that’s up her musical sleeve…