Many A-level students were left bitterly disappointed today when it was revealed that Nando's has decided to scrap its annual results day give away.

The famous chicken restaurant, known for its deliciously spicy cuisine and affordable prices, are known for their generosity on A-level and GCSE results days – giving away free food to students who have received their grades.

But today the Portuguese inspired eatery announced that the results day free chicken giveaway wouldn’t be going ahead this year, leaving loads of students gutted.

In previous years, school leavers who had received their results were able to claim a free meal at Nando’s simply by showing their results slip – no matter how bad their grades were.

Is Nando’s giving away free food on results day?

In light of the chaos caused within the restaurant industry by the coronavirus pandemic, Nando’s isn’t treating teens today.

In a statement, the fast food chain explained that the day of free chicken offering for exam takers has been postponed.

“As we continue to get all of our restaurants back up and running, we’ll be postponing our annual results day celebrations until September.

“We encourage students to stay tuned to Nando’s social media channels, or sign up here for updates on this year’s promotion,” Nando’s said.

“Given the circumstances, the safety of our customers and team is still our number one priority. We also want to make sure customers can take full advantage of the offer when we are open at a national level for Eat-In.”

Loads of chicken lovers took to social media to express their annoyance.

‘Just found out Nando’s aren’t giving away free food on results day, fuming isn’t the word,’ penned one.

‘Nando’s aren’t even doing theirs results day offer man,’ complained another.

Where can I get free food on results day?

Luckily, Gordon Ramsay is making sure that students can nab a foodie freebie today, promising results receivers that they’re entitled to free pizza from his London chain, Street Pizza.

‘Students… Big day tomorrow A Level #ResultsDay !! If you’re picking up your results tomorrow head down to @gordonramsaystreetpizza for bottomless pizza on us,’ he wrote online.