Stacey Solomon left fans worried when she announced she was leaving social media this week.

The telly star and doting mum-of-three sparked concern when she explained she had decided to step back from her social media platforms after being targeted by online bullies.

Confessing she is struggling to deal with the cruel trolling lately, the former X Factor star revealed her decision to take some time away.

The Loose Women panellist, who shares one-year-old son Rex with partner Joe Swash and other sons, Leighton and Zachary, with previous partners, told her 3.5 million followers, ‘Good Morning. Having a strange morning this morning.

‘Some days I just wake up on the wrong side of my brain… I always do my best to ignore nastiness because deep down I feel sorry for people who want to hurt others or try to bring them down…

‘I feel awful for how sad they must be deep down.’

Outing her plans to shut her phone away and spend some time distanced from the online world, Stacey, who is best friends with online cleaning sensation Mrs Hinch, added, ‘But some days it’s not so easy to ignore and the nastiness gets in.

‘All part of being human I suppose.

‘Anyway I’m going to put my phone in the drawer again and shake it off.’

Stacey then went on to thank her supportive fans for sending her a flurry of kind messages and words of wisdom.

This comes after Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid admitted she had quit social media too, having suffered similar abuse from trolls.

Claiming she was at “breaking point”, Susanna said, “The c-word — which often pops up — is never pleasant to read, but I’ve learned to ignore it. However, there are times when even thick skin gets thinner.”

Writing in her Daily Mail column, she went on, “Social media has become a dark place, and the sites need to clean up their act if they want people to keep using them. No one should be scared into silence by the trolls.”