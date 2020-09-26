We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Sunday Brunch host, 52, admitted the tragic loss left him feeling “numb”.

Speaking on the On The Marie Curie Couch podcast, Tim said, “It was absolutely incredible and numbing. No one knew what to do. It was mixed emotions.

“You have anger – it was anger towards why this had happened to my brother and there’s a myriad of emotions that hit you.”

Tim went on to say his brother was too “scared” to talk about death towards the end of his illness, saying, “I wish I could have had conversations with him about death, if I’m honest with you, though it happened so quickly at the end that there was never an opportunity to do that.”

But talking about it since has helped Tim process his grief. He explained, “I just talked a lot about it to people. I want to talk about him and I want to talk about cancer.

“You can’t just suppress them constantly. I do recommend, for anyone who’s going through anything to do with this… talk, talk, talk. Discussions, it’s all about discussions.”

The life-changing experience made Tim do some evaluating of his own death in the future. And the father-of-three would want his own family to “get on with their lives” if anything were to ever happen.

“I’d want them to have a celebration of my life, not a celebration of my death. I’d just like them to get together somewhere and have a drink for me. That’s it,” he reflected.

“What I would like my kids to do is get on with their lives.

“I feel that, having watched my brother die, that if you call it a soul, it leaves the body.

“When you were born, it was an experience where you came into the world and something amazing happened. When you die, you never know, it might be amazing too.”