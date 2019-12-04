Cellulite: 10 ways to reduce cellulite and love your legs

Did you know that more than 80% of us have cellulite?
The fact is, most of us have cellulite. However, it’s also a fact that most of us are unhappy with it, and wish we could figure out how to get rid of it without overhauling our lives or spending an absolute fortune (we’re looking at you, spendy product aisle… )
So how do you reduce cellulite once it’s staring back at you in the mirror? And if you’ve not seen any orange peel dimples on your thighs so far, how can you go about keeping them at bay?
If you’re wondering how to get rid of cellulite, we’re here to tell you that it’s not impossible, and thankfully, it’s not even about expensive lotions and potions.
There are a few simple ways you can get reduce it, and what’s more – you can kick them off today!
Around 80-90% of us have cellulite, so if you have it, you’re not by any means alone. It’s caused by a collection of fat that pushes into the skin’s upper layer, which is what gives that dimpled, orange peel look.
Cellulite doesn’t discriminate, and can appear regardless of shape or body type, so you might find it on your thighs, bums, upper arms or tummy, whether you’re a size 8 or a size 18. It is also genetic, so if your mum suffers with the stuff then you might find you’re more likely to get it too.
But whilst you might not be able to avoid getting it in the first place, there are several things you can try to reduce it and improve the appearance of your skin long-term.
These exercises will also help you lose weight easily – at the same time! We are sold.
Follow these 10 simple steps and you’ll see a reduction in that orange peel skin in no time – ready to get started?
Cellulite buster 1: Body brush
Although introducing body brushing into your everyday routine might seem like a lot of effort when just finding the time to moisturise is hard enough, the benefits really do speak for themselves. And once you get used to finding an extra five minutes to use your body brush, it will become part and parcel of your day without a second thought.
Make sure you scrub before you get into the shower, always in circular motions, always starting at the ankles and working up towards your heart.
The action is thought to improve blood circulation and lymphatic drainage, so trying this for a few weeks will not only banish dry skin, but you'll notice a real impact on those dimples too.
Follow up with a body oil to nourish your skin and you'll be feeling like you've had a proper pamper at the same time.
You can pick up a natural bristle body brush from as little as £6.84 on sites like Amazon, so place an order and get brushing!
Cellulite buster 2: Cardio exercises
When it comes to the best exercises for getting rid of cellulite, cardio is key. That's because the harder you work and the higher you get your heart rate, the more fat you'll burn.
Interval training is a great way to do this - short bursts of high intensity exercise are said to be much more effective than low intensity exercise for a longer period of time, because, according to the NHS, during the high-intensity phase 'your body burns mainly carbs for energy, but during the recovery, your body burns mainly fat to produce the energy needed to help your body recover from the intense effort.'
Take it easy to begin with, and work your way up. Running is the most obvious choice for interval exercise, but swimming and cycling are also great exercises to try if you want to combat cellulite.
Cellulite buster 3: Water
To keep cellulite at bay, you need to be drinking your recommended daily allowance of water.
The cellulite under your skin stores toxins - which can accumulate if you have an unhealthy lifestyle, regardless of your shape or size. Water keeps the skin hydrated and flushes out toxins, and is key if you want to keep your skin looking fresh and youthful, too!
However, don't drink too much water as this could lead to swelling underneath the cellulite - 1.5 litres a day is plenty.
If you find plain water boring, flavour it naturally with slices of citrus fruit or berries.
Cellulite buster 4: Eat foods that provide lecithin
If you eat a lot of refined, processed or fatty foods, these could all contribute to poor circulation and therefore won't encourage the body's natural digestive processes to flush out toxins, therefore triggering the onset of cellulite.
A diet high in antioxidants - vitamins A, C and E, plus selenium, manganese, zinc and copper - can help to prevent the cell damage that leads to the dreaded dimples.
By eating these foods daily, you'll restore the strength of dermal cells - and the good news is, they're all pretty tasty. Eggs, apples, soy, spinach, cauliflower, peanuts and Iceberg lettuce are all lecithin rich foods, so they're great for getting rid of cellulite. Time to stock the kitchen!
Cellulite buster 5: Protein
Protein stimulates and strengthens the production of collagen and elastin which keeps cellulite at bay. It also helps to firm up muscles that can keep fat stores in place, and reduces the dimpled effect of cellulite. All in all, protein is a winner when it comes to combatting the orange peel skin!
Add more lean meats, turkey, nuts, skimmed milk and pulses to your diet to get the best chance of improvement.
Cellulite buster 6: Cellulite cream
There are many to choose from out there and it can feel a bit overwhelming at times.
Our favourite budget cream is Nivea Q10 Plus Firming Cellulite Serum, £11,49 from Boots, a mid-range cream is Weleda Birch Cellulite Oil (around £14.95 from Amazon) and great a high-end cream is Clarins High Definition Body Lift (£37). Use a scrub every time you shower to increase circulation on thighs and buttocks too.
It's also worth noting that creams will only really help the appearance slightly as part of a diet and exercise regime - they can help superficially in the looks department, but they're not miracle workers, and even the most expensive creams can't melt the fat away.
Cellulite buster 7: Take the stairs
One trick to getting rid of pesky lumps and bumps is working all your lower body muscles from every angle, which lessens the underlying fat stores and replaces lost muscle tissue to give the area a toned appearance, and climbing stairs is a great way to do this.
Liz Hurley swears by always taking the stairs to keep off the pounds and to get rid of cellulite as it stimulates circulation and keeps your skin dimple-free. And if you've seen Liz's legs lately, you'll know she's been doing something right...
Cellulite buster 8: Oily fish
Omega-3 fatty acids, which you can find in oily fish such as salmon, tuna, mackerel and sardines (as well as vegetable oils, seeds and nuts) are known to lower cholesterol. This has a knock on effect, because by lowering your cholesterol you'll be boosting your circulation, which has an anti-inflammatory effect.
The fats in oily fish help reduce swelling that could make skin cell damage worse. Try to eat oily fish once a week to beat those pesky cellulite problems!
Cellulite buster 9: Avoid full fat dairy and fast foods
Full fat dairy products like cream, butter and cheese are high in saturated fats and are harder for your body to break down. They're fine as a once in a while treat, but avoid consuming them too regularly if you can.
Eating fatty takeaways and processed foods can also cause cellulite because they lead to fat deposits in our bodies. So why not switch shop-bought sweets for homemade lower-fat cakes and try making your favourite takeaway at home to reduce the saturated fat?
Cellulite buster 10: Fruit and veg
Some fruit and veg is better than others, brightly coloured ones being the best. Try celery, oranges, grapefruit, peaches and plums, they’re low in natural sugar and high in fibre. Foods high in vitamin C are also great cellulite-busters because they boost levels of collagen in the skin, promoting elasticity and keeping things firm and taut.
You never know, upping your intake of oranges could just be the answer to your orange peel...