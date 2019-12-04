Cellulite: 10 ways to reduce cellulite and love your legs

Did you know that more than 80% of us have cellulite?

The fact is, most of us have cellulite. However, it’s also a fact that most of us are unhappy with it, and wish we could figure out how to get rid of it without overhauling our lives or spending an absolute fortune (we’re looking at you, spendy product aisle… )

So how do you reduce cellulite once it’s staring back at you in the mirror? And if you’ve not seen any orange peel dimples on your thighs so far, how can you go about keeping them at bay?

If you’re wondering how to get rid of cellulite, we’re here to tell you that it’s not impossible, and thankfully, it’s not even about expensive lotions and potions.

There are a few simple ways you can get reduce it, and what’s more – you can kick them off today!

Around 80-90% of us have cellulite, so if you have it, you’re not by any means alone. It’s caused by a collection of fat that pushes into the skin’s upper layer, which is what gives that dimpled, orange peel look.

Cellulite doesn’t discriminate, and can appear regardless of shape or body type, so you might find it on your thighs, bums, upper arms or tummy, whether you’re a size 8 or a size 18. It is also genetic, so if your mum suffers with the stuff then you might find you’re more likely to get it too.

But whilst you might not be able to avoid getting it in the first place, there are several things you can try to reduce it and improve the appearance of your skin long-term.

These exercises will also help you lose weight easily – at the same time! We are sold.

Follow these 10 simple steps and you’ll see a reduction in that orange peel skin in no time – ready to get started?



What’s your top tip for getting rid of cellulite? Leave us a Facebook comment and share your favourite tricks!