Fitness apps: 14 of the best workout apps and fitness trackers

Keeping fit doesn't have to be torture. Let your smartphone motivate you with these top workout apps.
Got a smartphone and want to get fit? Then you need to download the best fitness apps.
Getting in shape doesn’t have to mean having to pay out loads of money for a gym membership – the best fitness apps will have you feeling toned in no time and most of them are free (or cost very little!).
Being able to get toned up in the comfort of your own home under the instruction of your own FREE personal trainer?!
We know it may all seem too good to be true, but it isn’t, we promise you.
All you have to do is look through this lovely little list of fitness apps that we’ve compiled especially just for you and download a couple of the apps that you find appealing – and you will soon see how fun and simple fitness can really be.
Whether you’re a keen runner or a self-confessed yogi, or super busy and just don’t have the time and patience to come up with different elaborate workout ideas, then we have everything you need right here to ensure you have an easy, breezy fitness journey.
From the personal trainer that you can fit in your pocket, to the app that will make sticking to your diet an easily mastered task, the best fitness apps have something for everyone – no matter whether you’re a beginner or an exercise pro.
And when you’re done here, make sure to check out our fitness challenges such as our 30 day plank challenge and our 30 day squat challenge, these paired with our list of apps will be sure to have you toned up and filled to the brim with energy and endorphins just in time for Christmas party season!
So what are you waiting for? Download the best fitness apps to your smartphone now and get ready to look and feel great…
Best fitness app for… runners: Couch to 5K
Taking up running can be a scary thought if you've never tried it before, but with Couch to 5K even beginners have nothing to be afraid of. It offers a 9 week plan in which you’ll gradually and gently work on your running just 3 times a week. Stick to the plan, and you’ll be running for 30 minutes non-stop by the final week, or approximately 5K. It’s that easy!
Best fitness app for… earning rewards: Sweatcoin
Hands up if you feel like you might be slightly more motivated to get your trainers on if you were getting paid for it? Yep, that'll be all of us - and now your dreams can become reality with Sweatcoin, the app that rewards you for working out.
The app tracks your movement using the tools already found on your iPhone and rewards you with virtual currency. These 'sweatcoins' can then be traded in for items from partner companies, such as free coffee or sports gear.
However, if the app takes off, you could eventually be earning actual cash with your steps. 'This whole business is pegged to making movement valuable,' co-founder Oleg Formenko explains. 'Eventually, sweatcoin is going to have a rate of exchange tied to the British pound.'
Best fitness app for… a quick fix: J & J Official 7 Minute Workout
If you’re a busy bee but are looking for a quick way to get your pulse racing at any time of the day, then the J & J Official 7 Minute Workout app is perfect for you. Featuring 12 different 30 second exercises, with five seconds of rest in between, its great for both beginners and pros.
The workout library also has 22 presets that you can customise to create thousands of variations for a new workout scenario every day to keep things fresh!
Best fitness app for… sticking to your diet: MyFitnessPal
Get help losing weight with MyFitnessPal. Not only does the app have a database of over 1,00,000 foods to count the calories you consume, it's easy to use and can track over 350 different exercises. You can also customise your goals based on your personal diet profile and track how well your friends are doing with their diets.
Works with iPhone, Android, BlackBerry and Windows Phone.
Best fitness app for… personal training: Nike Training Club
Whether you're a beginner or fitness pro, the Nike Training Club app gives you your own personal trainer to get lean and toned with over 350 custom-built workouts inspired by world-class athletes. Step-by-step instructions and video demonstrations guide you through the workouts.
Works with iPhone.
Best fitness app for… counting calories: Weight Watchers Mobile App
The Weight Watchers Mobile app allows you to stay on track with the ProPoints plan for your weekly food shop, dining out or just eating on the go. It gives you ideas for recipes, has the ProPoints values of over 35,000 foods, has a Shopping List tool and calculator to help you shop for ingredients.
Best fitness apps for… yoga bunnies: Pocket Yoga
Available for just £2.99, Pocket Yoga offers 27 full yoga classes, complete with the most soothing of breathing instructions and calming music.
If you’re worried about your ability as a beginner then there’s no need to fret, as you can also preview the list of poses that you’ll be doing during a workout to help you follow along with ease
The app also allows you to choose a “setting” for your yoga practice, be it in the desert, or on top of a mountain. If that’s not zen, we don’t know what is…
Best fitness apps for… motivation: Slimming World
A warm welcome, great 7-day eating plan, inspirational videos from members who have transformed their lives and easy recipes for the whole family are what you'll get with the Slimming World app. It helps you reach your dream weight through motivation and support.
Available for iPhone and Android devices.
Best fitness app for… meeting people: Bvddy
Operating much like Tinder, but with a very different purpose, Bvddy uses your location, preferred workout methods and skill levels to find matches so you can meet your perfect workout partner.
Once you’ve made a satisfactory match, you can choose when, where and how you get your combined fitness on.
Who better to motivate you than another person with the exact same goals in sight?
Best fitness app for… exercise addicts: Fitocracy
Fitocracy is a free app that is perfect for the well-seasoned and more natural competitors amongst us. It not only places you on a certain level based on your completed exercises, but also awards you with achievement badges for your various activities. These badges are awarded when, for example, your run your first 5km, or if you’ve lifted a certain percentage of your body weight for various weight training exercises.
This achievement system is super motivating and will act as a sure fire way of getting you to your goal.
Fitocracy also includes advice from fitness experts for those of us who need that teeny extra bit of encouragement on days where we may feel like we’re struggling.
Best fitness apps for… toned abs: Sworkit
The Sworkit app focuses on a plethora of different areas, including core workouts. To use Sworkit, you pick your routine and select how much time you have (between 5 and 55 minutes), and the app will then put together a series of simple-to-follow exercises.
Both video and an audio voiceover are used to give instruction on each move making it a super easy and user friendly experience for you!
Best fitness app for… counting steps: Runtastic Pedometer
Runtastic Pedometer is available for i0S and android.
You turn it on at the beginning of every walk and turn it off at the end to track your steps. It also allows you to set it to beep every time you get to 1000, making it easier to keep an eye on your fitness journey and get you closer to your daily goal.
Best fitness app for… interval training: Freeletics
Freeletics offers an abundance of workouts all centred around high intensity interval training. This app focuses on four key areas: gym, bodyweight workouts and training, nutrition and running to help you cover all the bases and really help you get your sweat on.
Best fitness app for… different health conditions: Vida Health Coach
Vida Health Coach is an innovative app which pairs people who have specific health conditions with coaches to create a personalised health program.
It addresses more than 25 chronic conditions, providing user access to everything from nutritionists and mentors, to therapists and other health experts to help you exercise in a way that works specifically for you.
Well, what are you waiting for? You have all the information on the apps - all there's left to do now is to download them and get moving!