Looking for how to wake yourself up in the mornings? Even when it's dark and cold outside and all you want to do is hide under the duvet? Here are some ways to cope with the dark winter mornings...

There really isn’t much worse than being rudely awoken by your alarm in the morning to a pitch black room. And although there are lots of things to look forward to in the autumn and winter months, waking up on a dark morning certainly isn’t one of those.

In fact, it’s reported that only 10% of us Brits would class ourselves as a ‘lark’ – e.g. someone who has no problem jumping out of bed in the early morning and getting on with the day. For the rest of us – especially the night owls among us – it can be a much harder challenge, and that’s only made worse in the bleak days of winter, when we get up and return home from work in the darkness.

But if you find yourself looking more like the walking dead than fresh as a daisy on a dark morning, then we’re here to help.

We’ve put together this guide which will help you to get a great quality night’s sleep and make waking up on those depressing mornings that little bit more bearable. Plus we’ve thrown in a few tricks on how to wake yourself up when you’re at your groggiest, even before the sun has woken up itself.

Whether it’s the getting out of bed that you struggle with the most, or whether you just can’t seem to wake up properly until lunchtime, we’ve got some great tricks for making you feel more awake and alert quicker.

While everyone else is still hiding under the covers, you’ll be feeling more awake in no time – even when it still feels like it’s night time outside!

How to wake yourself up on cold dark mornings