If you dread wearing strappy tops because of your bingo wings, tighten your upper arm muscles with these simple toning exercises for bingo wings.

Are you looking for some simple ways to tone your arms and beat bingo wings for good? Then you’ve come to the right place.

Bingo wings are those flabby bits of skin under the arm. Most women (and some men!) have them, and if you feel like your arms could do with a little more shape, then you are not alone.

Bingo wings can make wearing anything sleeveless a nightmare, especially in the summer when it’s too hot for long-sleeved tops, or on holiday when you’re trying to feel confident in a bikini.

In fact, 3 in 4 British women say that they are more unhappy with their upper arms than any other part of their body – some to the point where they claim that they refuse to wave in public.

However, if you and your arms have fallen out of love, all is not lost, because we’ve found some simple, affordable ways to transform your upper arms from flabby to fabulously toned and sexy, no matter what size or shape you’re starting out from.

You don’t need an expensive gym membership or loads of fancy equipment, just a little motivation and whatever length of time it takes to get to your goal.

Some of the for bingo wings are so straightforward that you’ll wonder why you never thought of them before yourself, like the surprisingly simple way in which water can help you conquer your arm demons.

Others, however, are something of a surprise – who knew that you could get some toning time in when you’re sat behind the wheel of a car? We didn’t!

Are you ready to feel happier, healthier and flaunt your arms in all of those summer tops you’ve got tucked away at the back of your wardrobe?

Read on to learn our easy tricks and exercises for bingo wings.