If you dread wearing strappy tops because of your bingo wings, tighten your upper arm muscles with these simple toning exercises for bingo wings.
Are you looking for some simple ways to tone your arms and beat bingo wings for good? Then you’ve come to the right place.
Bingo wings are those flabby bits of skin under the arm. Most women (and some men!) have them, and if you feel like your arms could do with a little more shape, then you are not alone.
Bingo wings can make wearing anything sleeveless a nightmare, especially in the summer when it’s too hot for long-sleeved tops, or on holiday when you’re trying to feel confident in a bikini.
In fact, 3 in 4 British women say that they are more unhappy with their upper arms than any other part of their body – some to the point where they claim that they refuse to wave in public.
However, if you and your arms have fallen out of love, all is not lost, because we’ve found some simple, affordable ways to transform your upper arms from flabby to fabulously toned and sexy, no matter what size or shape you’re starting out from.
You don’t need an expensive gym membership or loads of fancy equipment, just a little motivation and whatever length of time it takes to get to your goal.
Some of the for bingo wings are so straightforward that you’ll wonder why you never thought of them before yourself, like the surprisingly simple way in which water can help you conquer your arm demons.
Latest Stories
Others, however, are something of a surprise – who knew that you could get some toning time in when you’re sat behind the wheel of a car? We didn’t!
Are you ready to feel happier, healthier and flaunt your arms in all of those summer tops you’ve got tucked away at the back of your wardrobe?
Read on to learn our easy tricks and exercises for bingo wings.
Take a dip
Swimming is one of the best exercises you can do! It works every muscle in your body, but can be especially beneficial for your arms.
All kinds of strokes can help to tone your upper arms and shoulders, so choose from backstroke, butterfly, front crawl - whatever you feel most comfortable with - and do as many laps as you can, focusing on powering your body with your arms more than your legs. Head to the local pool at least three times a week to see the maximum results.
Start stretching
OK, so a bit of stretching isn't going to melt your bingo wings away instantly, but regular stretching, say five times a day, will make muscles longer and leaner and it's a great way to release stress and stay flexible.
For a more long-term strategy, look at exercises like pilates and yoga, which focus on stretching and strengthening the body.
Flex and tone
We all love the easy exercises you can do while watching the telly, so try this one:
1. Sit up straight or stand with feet hip-width apart.
2. Hold a small dumbbell, a bottle or water or a can of beans in each hand - anything with a bit of weight.
3. Start with your arms at your sides, flex your arms from the elbows up to the shoulders and down to your sides, repeat 10-15 times.
Use your own body weight
Press-ups are one of the best exercises to lose the fat on your arms. If you find it difficult to do the traditional version of a press-up, i.e. pushing yourself up from lying on the floor, try standing up press-ups instead.
1. Lean against a wall, standing at arm's length, legs shoulder-width apart.
2. Push yourself away from the wall using just your arms. Do three lots of 8-10 press-ups to complete the exercise.
Try a chair dip
Another great arm-toning exercise is a chair dip - and you can do it without leaving the house!
1. Sit on the edge of your bed or a sturdy chair, put your hands by your side, with your fingers facing forward and hanging just over the edge.
2. Walk your feet out a little so that your hips and bottom are off the chair.
3. Now use your arms to lower yourself down so that your bottom is just a few inches from the floor.
4. Use your arms to slowly pull yourself up again. Try to keep your back straight and don't tense your shoulders.
This is quite a tough exercise, so don't worry if you can only do five, aim to build up to 10.
Go for a row
If you go to the gym or you want to buy a piece of exercise equipment that's great for toning your arms, then opt for a rowing machine. You don't have to spend lots of money to get one at home, as prices start at around £45. For quick results do 20 to 40 mins a day, five days a week.
Take up walking
Walking isn't just good for your legs! If you swing your arms while you walk you'll firm up and burn more calories.
You'll need to walk briskly and for at least 20 mins to get your heart rate up - after about 20 mins your body starts to burn fat, so try to keep going for another five or 10 mins after this point. Take a friend or the family dog along with you for company - the longer they keep going, the longer you'll stay motivated too!
Get some drive
Sitting in the car might not seem like great exercise, but there are some moves you can do behind the wheel to tone your arms.
Grip the steering wheel and squeeze inwards to tone the chest, and then outward to target your upper arm, holding each for 10-20 seconds. Repeat these moves whenever you're stuck in traffic - all those little motions will soon add up...
Dress clever
If you haven't got time to firm up your arms, cheat! There are lots of tops that can hide your bingo wings.
Puffy sleeves can be deceptive; frills and pin-tucks at the shoulders are also good. If you want a strappy top go for thick straps rather than spaghetti straps because a thin strap will make your shoulders and arms look bigger, whereas thick straps will make your arms look in proportion. The same rule applies for a halter-neck too, as this makes your arms stand out.
Get exfoliating
Sluggish circulation won't help your bingo wings, so use a body scrub every morning and night. Be vigorous and rub in small circular movements, starting at the wrists and moving up to the shoulders. You'll also get softer skin in the process!
Stay healthy
Targeting your arms is a starting point, but keeping them looking fit and toned is part of changing your lifestyle in general. It might sound obvious, but reducing your intake of calories from fat and sugar and upping your intake of nutritious foods like fruit, vegetables and protein will help you to look and feel your best. And drink lots of water, half a litre a day, as this will help fill you up and get your digestion and circulation working properly.
Take our 30-day bingo wing challenge!
Bingo wings are a stubborn area to address so sometimes they need a little dedicated attention. Our FREE
takes just 30 days and we guarantee you'll see results!