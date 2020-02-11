We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These cheap perfumes are here to revolutionise your fragrance-buying life.

Just like the cheap candles that have taken inspiration from our high-end favourites, cheap perfumes bring us the same kind of thrill.

Few things can give you a boost as quickly as a squirt of your favourite perfume, but at around £50 a bottle they’re not usually cheap perfumes so a spritz can be costly – and if you’re anything like us, you’ll find yourself saving your scent for special occasions rather than enjoying it every day.

However, life is far too short to only wear perfume to parties, and so we’ve done some digging and found 27 cheap perfumes that smell just like posh designer brands. There are cheap perfumes dupes for Chanel, Jo Malone, Chloé, Dior, Marc Jacobs and more, you will not BELIEVE how similar these cheap perfumes smell (or how little they cost – at these prices, you can spray on as much as you like). Cheap perfumes are not to be sniffed at!

28 cheap perfumes that smell like designer scents

Zara Powdery Magnolia, £15.99

Smells like: Chloè Eau de Parfum 30ml, £46.50

While the clean, flowery scent of Chloè’s Eau de Parfum is heavenly, a big bottle of it will set you back a bit. Step forward high street brand Zara’s Powdery Magnolia, with notes of peony, rose and cedar it’s almost identical to Chloè’s iconic fragrance.

SHOP NOW: Zara Powdery Magnolia, £15.99

Bodycare Black Addiction, £2.99

Smells like: Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium, £92

In the Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, one user noted how this £2.99 perfume from Bodycare, a store found online and in various locations in the North East, the North West, Yorkshire and the Humber, the West and East Midlands, Scotland, Wales and the South West, smells just like YSL’s designer scent, Black Opium – sold for almost 30x the price!

The packaging looks similar too, so you’ll be able to fool just about anyone…

Available in store.

Poundland Black Dust, £1

Smells like: Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium 90ml, £92

Another brilliant dupe option inspired by designer YSL’s rock’n’roll perfume, Black Dust by Poundland has heavy notes of coffee, pink pepper, orange blossom and cedar.

Just like the real thing right down to the packaging but at only £1, it’s a tiny fraction of the price.

Available in store.

Poundland Sensuous Rose, £1

Smells like: Roses de Chloé 50ml, £62

It seems like everything’s coming up roses as there’s another winning fragrance from Poundland.

This time it’s a take on Chloé’s Parisian gardens-infused perfume, Roses de Chloé. Sensuous Rose mirrors the luxury scent’s notes of (you’ve guessed it…) roses, with hints of magnolia and white musk.

Available in store.

Lidl Suddenly Madame Glamour, £3.99

Smells like: Chanel Coco Mademoiselle 35ml, £57

Everybody loves a bit of Chanel and one of the brand’s most iconic fragrances has to be the Coco Mademoiselle.

With its blend of citrussy notes that open up into sweet florals and deep musks the spritz has become a cult classic.

And now bargain supermarket Lidl is selling a bottle that customers claim smells exactly the same as the French perfume house’s version.

Suddenly Madame Glamour uses a number of the same notes including, patchouli, tonka bean, vetiver, rose ylang-ylang and a number of citrusses to give the same feminine aroma as the Chanel favourite.

Available in store.

Avon Eve Truth, £14

Smells like: Marc Jacobs Daisy 50ml, £58

Marc Jacobs’ Daisy fragrance has become a modern icon, rivalling the likes of Chanel and Jo Malone favourites.

But now beauty service Avon has come out with their own fragrance and it smells exactly like it – for a quarter of the price.

Mixed by renowned French perfumer Laurent Le Guernec, who actually worked with Marc Jacobs to create their scent Splash Rain, the fragrance features notes of amber, gardenia, peony, and cedarwood for deep but feminine scent.

This has to be one of our favourite cheap perfumes.

SHOP NOW: Avon Eve Truth 50ml, £14

Aldi 5th Element Eau De Toilette, £6.99

Smells like: Chanel No5 100ml, £113

As cheap perfumes go, this one is a winner.

Emulating the iconic perfume that sits on the dressing tables of women the world over, Aldi’s newest fragrance is made up of notes of rose and jasmine like its inspiration, to give it the classic womanly scent that is instantly recognisable.

Available in store.

Aldi Feminine Eau De Toilette, £6.99

Smells like: Chanel Coco Mademoiselle 50ml, £69

If you were looking for cheap perfumes to rival Chanel, this is another one that you’re going to want to snap up.

Chanel’s Coco Mademoiselle is a feminine classic, bought by those who want an expensive womanly scent without the strong aroma of the cult Chanel No5. With a woody and fruity fragrance, Aldi’s humble offering comes with the same expensive smell but without the hefty price tag. Win win!

Available in store.

Lidl Aura en Rose, £4.99

Smells like: Lancome La Vie Est Belle, 100ml £94

This bargain fragrance from the German supermarket has been compared to Lancome’s £89 La Vie Est Belle! When you can buy nearly 18 bottles of Lidl’s fragrance for the same price, you’d be silly not to try it!

Available in store.

Superdrug’s Layering Lab Body Mist Sprays, £3.49

Smells like: Paco Rabanne Olympéa, £80, Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium, £92 and Mugler Alien, £91

Superdrug shoppers have been raving about the brand’s Layering Lab body mist range on Twitter and many have compared them to some big fragrance brands. The Blossom body spray has notes of fresh rose and jasmine and has been likened to the popular Thierry Mugler fragrance, Alien. The Exotic body mist has been compared to Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium and the Paradise scent is said to smell just like Paco Rabanne’s Olympéa. Each body mist is 100ml and costs just £3.49, so not only are the bottles much bigger than the perfumes, they are a lot cheaper too!

SHOP NOW: Superdrug’s Layering Lab Body Mist Sprays, £3.49

Aldi’s Pomegranate Luxury Eau De Toilette, £5.99

Smells like: Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir Cologne, £88



If you’re a fan of Jo Malone fragrances but not of their steep prices and are looking for cheap perfumes instead, you might want to stop by Aldi and get yourself one of their new Luxury Eau De Toilette.

They launched three scents including Lime, Basil & Madarian and Freesia & Pear, but it’s the Pomegranate that’s said to be inspired by Jo Malone’s Pomegrante Noir Cologne.

Costing less than £6, we think these cheap perfumes are worth a try…

Available in store.

Superdrug Bloom Mandarin and Lime Basil, £10

Smells like: Jo Malone Lime Mandarin and Basil 30ml, £48



The citrus-led lime and mandarin scent is considered to be Jo Malone’s signature, but even a 30ml bottle will set you back a pretty penny (and the price shoots up to £88 for 100ml).

Superdrug’s perfume dupe is said to have a comparable aura, with a much smaller price tag.

SHOP NOW: Superdrug Bloom Mandarin and Lime Basil, £10

Accessorize LoveLily, £19

Smells like: Stella McCartney Pop 50ml, £54



The makers of this Accessorize perfume say it’s a dead ringer for Stella’s pricier scent, with floral notes accented with a hint of orange – making it perfect for carrying with you to freshen up throughout the summer months.

SHOP NOW: Accessorize LoveLily, £19

Lidl Suddenly Madame Glamour, £3.99

Smells like: Chanel Coco Mademoiselle 35ml, £49



In sniff-tests, Lidl’s incredibly cheap perfume often beats Chanel – and at one-tenth of the price of the high-end scent, you can definitely afford to pop it in your trolley.

Available in store.

Marks and Spencer New York, £18

Smells like: Chanel Allure 50ml, £52



Reviewers say that they’ve been told that M&S’s cheap perfume smells just like Chanel’s Allure – and most of them haven’t been disappointed.

£18 isn’t the lowest price perfume on the shelves, but compared with the cost of the pricier bottle, it’s certainly one to test.

SHOP NOW: Marks and Spencer New York 100ml, £18

Primark Pomegranate & Black Tea, £8

Smells like: Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir Cologne 30ml, £88



Primark might not have been your first thought when you considered where to purchase your next perfume, but shoppers swear that this £8 bottle bears a striking resemblance to Jo Malone’s rich, fruity fragrance.

At a tenth of the price for the same amount, it’s certainly worth a go…

Available in store.

Milton Lloyd Hawaii, £5

Smells like: Chloé 30ml, £45



The packaging of these two light, feminine scents is very different, but inside the bottle, the smell is remarkably similar – clean, floral, and very wearable.

We get our Milton Lloyd perfumes from their website, but you should look out for them in local discount stores too.

SHOP NOW: Milton Lloyd Hawaii, £6

Zara Black Peony, £9.99

Smells like: Viktor & Rolf Flower Bomb 40ml, £66



Zara have an amazing range of perfumes that start from less than £10.

This one has the same fruity, freesia smell as Viktor & Rolf’s less purse-friendly bottle.

SHOP NOW: Zara Black Peony 100ml, £9.99

Marks and Spencer Butterfly, £14

Smells like: Marc Jacobs Daisy 50ml, £58



If you’re a fan of Marc Jacob’s best-selling Daisy, you’ll probably love M&S’s Butterfly too.

It’s got that fresh, outdoorsy feel, although it’s slightly less woody than the original.

SHOP NOW: Marks and Spencer Butterfly, £14

Next Just Pink, £8

Smells like: Ralph Lauren Romance 50ml, £36.28



Both these scents have a rich, rosy base that suits almost every woman – and from a distance, you couldn’t tell the packaging apart either…

SHOP NOW: Next Just Pink 50ml, £8

Next Cashmere, £8

Smells like: Estée Lauder Sensuous Nude 50ml, £37



These pretty, powdery perfumes have a comparable luxurious, musky base – the bottles are equally lovely and we had a hard time telling the scents apart too.

We could, however, see a definitely difference in the price…

SHOP NOW: Next Cashmere, £8

Marks and Spencer True Red Eau de Toilette, £12.50

Smells like: Hugo Boss Deep Red 90ml, £33



So much cheaper but just as orangey and earthy – even the name sounds the same!

These spicy scents are very much night-time perfumes – the slimmer M&S bottle is the ideal size for popping in your handbag.

SHOP NOW: Marks and Spencer True Red Eau de Toilette, £12.50

Zara Rose, £7.99

Smells like: Dior J’adore 30ml, £46.50



Okay, so the Zara product won’t look quite as impressive on your dressing table, but on the skin, it really is almost the same thing, for a fraction of the price.

SHOP NOW: Zara Rose 100ml, £7.99

Milton Lloyd Stars, £5

Smells like: Thierry Mugler Alien 30ml, £39



Thierry Mugler might have the edge design-wise, but we can’t believe the Milton Lloyd version costs less than a fiver.

It smells pretty much identical and you’ll get just as many compliments when you’re wearing it!

SHOP NOW: Milton Lloyd Stars, £5

Marks and Spencer Azure Breeze, £16

Smells like: D&G Light Blue 50ml, £42



Erm, we’re not just seeing double, we’re smelling double too, these fruity, cedar-rich scents are virtually indistinguishable.

If you loved Light Blue in the 90s, it’s totally worth reinvesting in a bottle of the M&S edition.

SHOP NOW: Marks and Spencer Azure Breeze, £16

Next Gold, £8 (was £12)

Smells like: Yves Saint Laurent Cinema 50ml, £27.99



These gorgeous gold perfumes are just as Oscar-worthy as each other, and once you’ve sprayed them on, you’ll have trouble telling them apart.

Amber-led and full of blossom, either will smell great on your skin – it’s just that one costs twice as much as the other.

The choice is yours…

SHOP NOW: Next Gold, £8

B&M Arome Mandarin, Lime & Basil, £4.99

Smells like: Jo Malone Lime, Basil & Mandarin 30ml, £94

Jo Malone’s signature scent will set you back nearly £100 but now high street bargain store B&M have released their own copycat version.

This fresh, zingy fragrance is perfect to wear for everyday and at that price you can use as much as you want without the worry of having to replace an expensive bottle.

Available in store.

B&M Arome Oriental Pomegranate, £4.99

Smells like: Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir 30ml, £94

Another Jo Malone inspired fragrance from the B&M Arome collection is the Oriental Pomegranate.

This 100ml bottle will leave you smelling of dark fruits like raspberries and plum with a hint of spice.

This scent is perfect to wear for an evening out.

Available in store.