30-day squat challenge: Sculpt your behind into your new favourite feature

2019 is the year of the derriere...

This easy squat challenge will allow you to tone up your behind in no time.

With the festive season coming in thick and fast, many of us may feel like we’ve already indulged a bit too much, and are worried about the effects of our continued Christmas indulgence on our bottom half, and in particular, our behinds.

But fear not ladies, we’ve found something that can help you start 2019 off right and have you feeling as proud of your body as you did in your twenties – or maybe even more so!

Its name? The 30-day squat challenge.

No longer will we peer backwards, awkwardly, into the mirror and weep as the orange peel spreads even closer to our knees. No longer will we cry ‘Whyyyyyyyy’ while looking at pictures of Beyonce’s exquisite derriere.

Girls, it’s time to take action. You too can have a bum to be proud of and this is how to do it.

By doing a set amount of daily squats you will have a firmer, perkier backside within 30 days.

We can’t promise it will be fun, or pain free, but we can promise your bum will become the pertest you’ve ever seen it. So fancy giving it a go?

Start the 30 day squat challenge today and let us know how you get on! The way we see it, even if you only last a week, it must have done some good!

Your squat challenge workout:

How to do the perfect squat

1. Stand tall and position your feet hip-width apart.

2. Slowly lower down to the floor in a squat position until your thighs are parallel to the floor, or until your knees start to come over your toes – try to keep your tummy pulled in to protect your lower back.

3. Return to standing and repeat.

If you’re looking to work on other parts of your body too, then look no further than our 30-day guide on how to use press-ups to tone up all over, and if you fancy doing exercise from the comfort of your living room, check out our 30-day sofa exercise challenge!