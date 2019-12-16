Ab exercises: Lose weight with our 30-day tummy toning challenge

We're letting you in on all of our tummy toning secrets...

Christmas, of course, is a time for indulgence. However, we may already be anticipating what the effects of a constant stream of eating and drinking will have on our waist-lines. There’s no point in worrying about it right now (because it’s so much fun and we deserve it), but if you feel like you’ll want to be starting off your 2019 on a health kick, then these ab exercises may be a perfect way for you to ease yourself in to a fresh new routine.

Having a trim tummy can make the world of difference to how you look and feel. Imagine being able to confidently wear figure-hugging tops? Not wanting to cover your belly with your handbag in the park? Actually looking forward to whipping your kaftan off on the beach once summer 2019 hits… ?

It might seem like an impossible task, but with an easy to follow plan with proven results, losing belly fat really is in your reach. Yes. Yours!

And that’s where we come in. This year we’ve joined forces with personal trainer to the stars Kelly Du Buisson to bring you our new and absolutely exclusive 30-day Tummy Toning Challenge.

How is this different from all the ab exercises I’ve seen, we hear you cry? Our tummy toning challenge has been specially developed to be less strenuous, with more satisfaction! Kelly’s plan has been formulated to target the key areas of your tummy without any difficult to master moves, so that you can pick it up and incorporate the plan into your busy schedule easily.

So take control of feeling good this summer by committing to our 30-day Tummy Toning Challenge in June. Just download and print the plan following the link below, stick it to your fridge, to your wardrobe, above your tv – anywhere that will give you the determination you need to stay focused.

We’ve even included photos of how to do each move, so you won’t get stuck. No expensive gym sessions or personal training plans needed!

And you might want to get that swimming costume at the ready. You’ll be feeling ready to bare and will be wishing that Summer 2019 would just hurry up!

Your ab exercises challenge:

Download your own copy of the 30-day Tummy Toning Challenge here

The ab exercises:

Follow Kelly’s simple steps to learn the easy 30-day Tummy Toning Challenge moves:

Move 1: Plank on elbows and knees

Make sure elbows are directly under shoulders and tuck tail bone under.

Move 2: Inch worm burpees

Place hands to floor and step one leg at a time back into a plank position. Then step one leg at a time back to hands and come to standing, reaching arms in the the air.

Move 3: Plank on elbows and toes

Curl toes under and lift hips and knees off floor. Push body weight forwards so your nose is in front of your fingers and pull in belly button.

Move 4: Full burpees

Place hands to floor and jump both legs back at the same time into plank. Then jump them back to hands before coming up to standing and jumping up, bringing feet off floor.

Move 5: Plank on hands and toes

Come all the way up on to hands making sure wrists are in line with shoulders and push forwards on toes.

Move 6: Burpees with press up

As above, but as you come into plank perform one press up, lowering nose towards floor and bending elbows, before jumping the feet back in and jumping up to ceiling. To make it easier, lower on to knees to perform press up.

