Adele's slimmer look hasn't gone unnoticed by her legions of fans worldwide - and she's currently looking in her best shape ever.

While on holiday with Harry Styles and James Corden in the Caribbean recently, People magazine reports that Adele revealed she has lost “something like 100 pounds”, which equates to around seven stone. A passerby told People, “she seemed so happy, and she looked amazing. She seemed really confident.”

After announcing her split from her husband of three years, Simon Konecki, back in April 2019, many fans might have expected the 31-year-old to spend her time working on releasing one of her signature emotional ballads.

But instead, the singer emerged looking more svelte than ever, admitting she had adopted a brand new eating routine in order to boost her health and ensure her voice stays in optimum condition. As well as ditching ten daily cups of tea (with two spoonfuls of sugar in each!), the singer cut out caffeine, alcohol, cigarettes, and all “spicy, citrusy, and tangy” foods.

“It’s f***ing boring, but I don’t think you take your voice seriously until you’ve an accident,” she told Australia’s 60 Minutes, referring to her 2011 vocal hemorrhage. “I’m frightened all the time I’m going to damage my voice.”

Speaking to Vogue in 2016, Adele admitted that after she started making lifestyle changes, it was soon easy to see the benefits. “I was trying to get some stamina for my tour, so I lost a bit of weight,” she explained. “Now I fit into normal, off-the-shelf clothes, which is a really big problem for me!”

Her new look hasn’t gone unnoticed by other celebrities. When Body Coach Joe Wicks was quizzed on ITV’s This Morning about whether or not he has trained Adele, he said, “I can’t confirm that, I’ve never met Adele but I love her to death. If I could come out of retirement and train one person it would be Adele. She looks incredible, whether she’s done pilates or some of the Body Coach workouts.”

So what other steps has the star taken to achieved her transformation? We investigate…

Adele weight loss tips

Reformer Pilates

According to the Sun, the Hello singer has taken up reformer pilates to get strengthen her body, which has resulted in her most recent weight loss. To encourage her pilates sessions, the musician also goes along to classes with close friend Ayda Field, X Factor judge and wife of singer Robbie Williams.

Reformer pilates involves doing pilates moves on special machines and is said to improve posture, flexibility and balance, as well as being great for weight loss.

Eating Sirtfoods

A report from the Daily Mail claimed that Adele’s been following the Sirtfood Diet plan, which focuses on foods that are high in ‘sirtuin activators’ – a quality which is said to suppress appetite and help to regulate the way in which our bodies process fat and sugar.

In line with the diet, which was recommended by the personal trainer who devised her fitness plan, Pete Geracimo, she’ll have been feasting on foods like kale, buckwheat, cocoa powder and turmeric, and drinking plenty of green tea. However, fortunately for both Adele and those trying to emulate her results, the Sirtfood Diet also includes cheese and red wine… Sounds good to us!

Gym sessions

You’ll have just read the mention of a PT above, and while Adele has clearly been working hard, you’ll be pleased to hear that, just like us, sometimes her attitude is less than enthusiastic.

Describing her gym sessions, the star previously told Rolling Stone magazine, “I mainly moan. I’m not, like, skipping to the f****** gym. I don’t enjoy it. I do like doing weights. I don’t like looking in the mirror.”

She’s even taken to her Instagram account to share a behind the scenes snap of her pumping iron with her 31.8 million followers.

The North London singer previously explained how heavy lifting can be damaging to her complexion. “Blood vessels burst on my face really easily, so I’m so conscious when I’m lifting weights not to let them burst in my face. And if I don’t tour, you’ll catch me back down at the Chinese.”

A girl after our own hearts!

Focusing on health and happiness

Despite Adele’s new health kick, we love that her life mantra has always been about happiness first and looks second.

She’s renowned for speaking her mind and has previously been touted as a body positive role model, commenting, “I think no matter what you look like, the key is to first of all be happy with yourself. And then you know if you want to try to improve things that you don’t like about yourself, then do it after you appreciate yourself.”

We couldn’t agree more!