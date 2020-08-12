Amanda Holden’s diet and exercise secrets

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Britain's Got Talent star, Amanda Holden, reveals why a natural lifestyle and laid-back approach to dieting is the reason she's fitter and healthier than ever.

Who else is keen to know Amanda Holden’s diet secrets? Don’t get us wrong, she always looks amazing. But the TV and radio star is literally glowing right now! And don’t get us started on how sensational she looks in a bikini.

We discover how Amanda stays in shape and keeps her energy levels high with a healthy approach to food and fitness.

Amanda Holden’s diet: is she vegan?

Amanda isn’t vegan, but she doesn’t eat meat and credits looking and feeling great to her vegetarian diet. She explains that it’s sometimes a juggle balancing the needs of the whole family – that includes two growing daughters and her husband Chris.

“For me, it’s lots of avocado, chickpeas, and quinoa salads. I’ve been a vegetarian since I was 15, but I do eat fish. The children are vegetarian, too, and Chris eats meat, so I often make three different meals,” she said in an interview with the Daily Mail.

What does Amanda eat for breakfast, lunch and dinner?

To kick off the day and keep her going to her next meal, Amanda knows the importance of eating well in the morning.

“I like to have something wholesome for breakfast. I start the day with a bowl of sugar-free Alpen.”

But with her busy lifestyle, she admits that it is sometimes difficult to stop and have a lunch break. “Lunch, if it happens, is a bowl of soup or sushi,” she says.

At dinner time, cooking becomes a family affair. Amanda often ropes in her daughters Lexie and Hollie to help whip up mini pizzas and healthy meals using recipes posted on Instagram by presenter Lisa Faulkner and chef John Torode.

A balanced approach

So while it may appear that she diets to stay in shape, Amanda doesn’t compromise taste for calorie-counting and she rarely shuns life’s pleasures in the pursuit of staying slim.

Even when following a healthy lifestyle, Amanda’s mantra is: “Life is too short to be strict.”

“I don’t believe in half-fat anything. I have full-fat yoghurt, butter and cheese. And I splurge on the weekends,” she admits.

Amanda doesn’t shy away from an alcoholic drink or two either, claiming she loves nothing more than winding down with a red wine in the bath or sipping a cold glass of rosé in the garden.

She’s also partial to an Indian take away and often gathers the family together for a hearty Sunday lunch in a rustic county pub.

“I eat everything. Drink everything. I had a friend once who didn’t make it to her 50s and her biggest regret was she spent her life on a diet. I don’t diet,” she has said in a past interview.

And it seems following this laid-back approach to food is the reason Amanda is able to maintain her weight.

“If a diet saps the joy out of eating, it becomes very hard to sustain because diets that are too restrictive make you feel permanently deprived,” says Healthspan nutritionist Rob Hobson. “They also trigger mood swings, headaches, and physical and mental fatigue. You might lose weight in the short term, but sticking to them in the long term is unrealistic.”

But there is also one smart trick the presenter uses to boost her health and make up for the treats – a weekly juice fast, courtesy of Juice Master to the stars, Jason Vale.

‘Once a week, I stick to juicing all day, then have a healthy meal in the evening. I like cucumber, spinach, apples and lime. I always notice a difference in my skin.’

Amanda Holden’s exercise plan

Amanda is often asked how she remains in such great shape, and surprisingly it’s not down to a gruelling gym routine or a quick-fix fitness plan.

“I like to keep active. I can’t stand gyms, but I like to run for an hour a week, as I feel great afterwards. It’s also time to myself, which is worth its weight in gold.”

Amanda’s love of yoga has also made a huge difference to her figure.

She discovered the physical and mental benefits following the birth of her eight year old daughter Hollie. Amanda suffered massive blood loss during the birth and almost didn’t survive.

“I’m so grateful to my body after what it has been through. I got into yoga because after Hollie was born I’d been on a ventilator and I had a lot of lung problems. Kundalini yoga is all about breath work, so I took it on to build my strength. A lot of people advised me to do it for calmness, too. I don’t really sit still, I’m always on the go.”

The mental wellbeing is just one of the benefits that she’s gained from regular yoga sessions.

“The chanting is really fun, but it’s tough. There’s one exercise called the Breath of Fire which is great for abs. But it’s also a good pick-me-up when you’re tired – honestly, it’s better than a cup of coffee! My body got strong and any excess fat disappeared. It’s definitely made my tummy flatter.”

Family fitness fun

And there’s no chance of Amanda becoming a couch potato anytime soon. Rather than binge-watching boxsets like most families during lockdown, Amanda turned to exercise as a way to spend time with her husband and daughters. This kept her feeling positive and energised during this challenging time.

“As a family we’ve not let this lockdown stop us from exercising, it’s actually become an essential hour of our daily lives. Whether it’s a home workout, a bike ride, a run or even a walk around the park – working up a sweat is good for your mind, body and soul,” she posted on Instagram mid-pandemic.

And by looking after her body, Amanda makes sure she is raring to go when it’s time for filming and she’s back in the spotlight.

“I go to a fitness camp in Portugal before the live shows. It’s really good for your mindset, rather like unplugging your computer and plugging it back in,” she reveals.

How old is Amanda Holden – and how does she look so young?

Amanda is 49, but you’d never guess it. In the past, Amanda has admitted to dabbling with Botox in a bid to turn back the clock. Now, she’s adamant that phase is over and instead seeks out other ways to fight the ageing-process.

“I’ve grown my eyebrows out, because eyebrows are very youthful and I have Collagen Wave treatment, which lifts everything – it’s amazing. Botox was a huge mistake, I haven’t done it for years and I never want to see another needle again.”

She revealed to the Daily Mail that staying hydrated also helps her looking young. “I drink loads of water — a lot of coconut water — but I think it’s genetic because my nan looks amazing at 97.”

Whatever Amanda is doing, no one can deny that it is clearly working!