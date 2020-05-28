We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It may sound like an extreme diet but could apple cider vinegar help with weight loss?

Much like Slimming World and WW, the ACV diet has a steady following of avid fans, who believe it’s helped them shift the pounds steadily.

What is the apple cider vinegar diet?

Less a diet and more a supplement, to get the benefits of apple cider vinegar for weight loss you luckily don’t have to drink too much of the tangy stuff.

A typical day on the apple cider vinegar diet will look much like your typical now, with one key addition. Apple cider vinegar.

Simply mix 1 – 2 teaspoons of vinegar in a glass of water before each meal, drinking the solution three times a day.

BUY IT NOW

Can apple cider vinegar actually help you lose weight?

Nutritionist Laura MacDonald explains: ‘There’s very little concrete scientific evidence that shows apple cider vinegar promotes weight loss (most human studies also use calorie-reduced diets, and animal studies are largely inconclusive).’

She adds: ‘I do use ACV with clients but for certain issues with digestion, not for weight loss, and always make it clear that evidence is anecdotal rather than scientific.’

Can I drink apple cider vinegar everyday? ‘If diluted in water (1-2 tsp in a cup of warm water), it is generally considered safe for most people to drink a small amount of apple cider vinegar everyday,’ says Laura.

What does apple cider vinegar do to your body? Laura reveals that evidence about what apple cider vinegar does to the body is mostly anecdotal rather than scientific but it is thought that possible health benefits come from the acetic acid, and the ‘mother,’ which is made of bacteria and enzymes and some proteins. ‘The bacteria could be useful in balancing the gut microbiome and increasing friendly bacteria, and the enzymes might help to break down foods when consumed directly before or with a meal. Some evidence suggests that apple cider vinegar may help to balance blood glucose by improving insulin sensitivity, which is an important aspect of healthy weight loss,’ she explains. What are the side effects of drinking apple cider vinegar? Aside from the taste, Laura explains that the main concern is that it can strip the enamel from your teeth or burn the oesophagus, so it is important to dilute it with water and ideally sip it through a straw. ‘It can also exacerbate digestive complaints such as heartburn or acid reflux due to its acidity, and its potential action on insulin sensitivity means individuals with diabetes should be cautious with apple cider vinegar’

What are the pros of the apple cider vinegar diet?



Users of cider vinegar to help with weight loss report that this one little trick helps gradually shift weight in a maintained way.

The thought behind this is that the acid in the vinegar aids digestion. Plus, apples are a good source of pectin, which can make you feel fuller and more satisfied. Cider vinegar contains the same amount of pectin as apples (which is roughly 1.5 grams per apple) so will help suppress your appetite in a similar way, leading to you eating less of your main meal.

What are the cons?

The very obvious having to drink vinegar con is probably the biggest, but other than that this diet supplement is pretty fuss-free. And if the results are to be believed then we’ll happily throw back a glass of tangy water three times a day!