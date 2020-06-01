We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It affects one in five of us, but there are ways you can help to banish the misery of irritable bowel syndrome.

IBS, where the bowel becomes upset by different gas-creating foods, can lead to bloating, cramps, diarrhoea and/or constipation. It can cause embarrassment and anxiety as those who try to deal with it attempt to get on with their daily lives.

April is IBS Awareness Month, so if you’ve had a diagnosis from your GP but are still struggling to cope or are worried about debilitating symptoms, read on for expert advice.

11 tips for beating IBS symptoms

1.Try a low FODMAP diet

FODMAP stands for Fermentable Oligosaccharides, Disaccharides, Monosaccharides and Polyols. The list of FODMAP foods is vast – it includes a variety of fruits and vegetables as well as dairy and wheat – and those with IBS can be affected by different foods and to varying degrees.

While one person might be able to tolerate garlic, a high-FODMAP food, another might be very sensitive to it. That’s where the low FODMAP diet comes in, as it teaches you what your trigger foods are – that is, the foods that give you IBS symptoms.

The low FODMAP diet requires you to eliminate indigestible FODMAP foods, then slowly re-introduce them. Those with IBS who have re-introduced different foods to varying degrees of success then try to eat a low-FODMAP diet, avoiding as many of their personal ‘trigger foods’ as possible.

But you don’t have to worry, it’s not a restrictive diet and in fact, there are loads of FODMAP recipe ideas out there to help you keep on target and offer tips on beating IBS through food.

2. Keep a food (and drink) diary

It can be useful to keep a food and symptom diary to identify triggers, as they’re different for everyone. Tracking what you eat and when can help you to see what could be a trigger – whether that’s a type of food or eating late at night, for example. IBS is specific to the individual, and it’s easy to forget what you’ve eaten across a whole day.

3. Watch out for onion and garlic

These two plants from the same family – aliums – are often a troublesome food for those with IBS. Try using garlic-infused cooking oil instead of solid garlic. You could also fry o onions in oil, then drain away the solid pieces.

4. Drink some peppermint tea

“Peppermint has antispasmodic effects in the gut,” says nutritionist Paula Werrett. “Peppermint capsules have also been shown in research to be very helpful in many cases.”

5 .Reduce your caffeine intake

Bad news – caffeine can cause upset to your gut, especially in excessive amounts. “Caffeine is recognised as a psychoactive drug but is widely consumed. Natural sources of dietary caffeine include coffee, tea and chocolate,” says nutritional adviser Camilla Gray.

6. Limit booze

“Like caffeine, alcohol is also a diuretic, which can encourage urine production, and so there’s a risk of dehydration. It also slows down peristalsis (muscle movements that move food along the gut). Both can cause constipation,” Camilla warns.

7 .Try fibre

“If you have IBS-C (constipation) then you may find that upping your intake of fibre-rich foods, such as carrots, green beans, courgettes, sweet potatoes, berries, bananas and grapes can add bulk without increasing the problematic FODMAPs,” says Paula.

8. Be wary of wheat

“Wheat-based foods are often problematic for IBS sufferers because wheat contains a type of sugar called fructan, which is difficult for many to break down and can cause symptoms associated with wheat intolerance,” says Paula.

9. Get moving

“Exercise can be particularly helpful with constipation, as it can decrease the amount of time food takes to pass though the large intestine. Even just 10-15 minutes a day can be of benefit, so try going for a walk on your lunch break,” advises Camilla.

10. Work on de-stressing

“IBS may be exacerbated by stress, as the stress hormone cortisol can alter the secretion of acid, enzymes and bile needed to digest food, while affecting the transit time of food through the gut,” says Paula.

After you’ve recognised the signs and symptoms of stress, treat it is the next step. Try some relaxation techniques like mediation or yoga, go for a long walk or try listening to some calm podcasts.

11.Consider your gut bacteria

“Probiotics have been shown to significantly reduce the symptoms and severity of IBS. However, not all probiotics work in the same way. Pick a probiotic with strains that have been shown to aid the symptoms for the type of IBS you have,” says Camilla.

Three good strains for IBS are:

Bifidobacterium lactis BB-12 for IBS-C. It has recently been featured in one of the largest clinical trials on probiotics for bowel regularity.

Saccharomyces boulardii for IBS-D. This unique probiotic is best known for its ability to relieve the symptoms of diarrhoea.

Lactobacillus acidophilus NCFM® for IBS-A. The world’s most clinically researched strain of acidophilus. It’s been shown to reduce pain and bloating in IBS sufferers.

Try these IBS- friendly products

Bay’s Kitchen are made without onions or garlic and other IBS-trigger ingredients. Flavours include Tikka Masala and Sweet& Sour (£3.95 per jar, bayskitchen.com).

Schär has a great range of FODMAP-friendly gluten-free breads. Try the WholesomeSeeded Loaf (£2.50, Sainsbury’s).

Bio&Me is a ‘gut-loving’ granola, created by dieticianDr Megan Rossi (£3.99 per pack, Waitrose).

Having IBS can be a real struggle, but with these handy tips you should feel the symptoms start to ease.