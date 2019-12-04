25 ways to use Bio Oil

That’s 45p per use, FYI!

You without doubt already know about celeb loved Bio Oil 200ml, £13 and it’s magical ability to reduce stretch marks, but this cult beauty buy works more wonders than you’d think! Read on to find out all the things you can do with it…

1. Use as an anti ageing face oil. Its potent mix of skin boosting vitamins and natural soothing and hydrating oils ticks off everything on the ‘Excellent Facial Oil Checklist

2. Thanks to its lightweight, dry consistency, Bio Oil is a godsend for brittle and damaged hair. Pour out a small amount, warm it between your palms and use it to seal dry, split ends. You can also massage it into the roots of your hair to promote healthy growth.

3. Use as a nail and cuticle treatment. Just massage a small amount of Bio Oil onto your nails in need and the Vitamin E component will keep ‘em strong and healthy.

4. It fades scars and uneven skin tone. Plus because Bio-Oil is non-comedogenic, it won’t block your pores – which can lead to more annoying spots – and given that it’s a non-greasy formula, it’s great for sensitive skin!

5. It beats dry skin in an instant. Substitute Bio-Oil in as your daily body moisturiser. Or at the very least, add a couple of hydrating drops to your regular lotion as a booster.

6. You can use it in your bath. At the end of a long day run yourself a warm bath and add a couple of drops of Bio-Oil for a moisturising, nourishing, relaxing treat.

7. It softens dry elbows like nothing else. Massage on to dry elbows daily and you’ll see and feel softer skin in at least two days.

8. It can thin out foundation. Just mix a bit in with your base to make foundation thinner and more moisturising.

9. It prevents foundation from going patchy when applied to dry areas before application.

10. It takes your make up off! Clear kohl liner and nourish lashes and eye area at the same time.

11. Get a dewy glow by mixing with bronzer to leave with a less matt finish. Also add to eyeshadow for a cream finish.

12. Use as a pre-shave treatment to soften skin and prevent cuts.

13. Rub onto sunburns to prevent peeling and sooth burnt skin.

14. Finger-comb it into hair to tame pesky fly-aways and hydrate dry ends.

15. Smooth it on all over before showering to prevent hard water from drying the skin.

16. Smooth on freshly plucked brows to soothe skin and reduce redness.

17. Scratchy scalp? Add it to your shampoo to reduce itching and flaking.

18. Use on lips to help sooth & prevent chapping, especially in cold weather.

19. Treat extra dry skin after a tattoo removal. Use Bio-Oil on the affected area.

20. Say so long to tired eyes. Apply Bio-Oil under your eyes to help reduce dark circles.

21. You can use it to clean makeup brushes.

22. Dabbing a little onto pulse points during a stressful day will help you to stay calm and Zen.

23. Apply to your hair before taking a dip and it will protect hair from chlorine when swimming.

24. Massage in upwards motions on your legs each morning help reduce the appearance of cellulite.

25. Apply over the top of a spot to soften and heal.