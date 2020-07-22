25 inventive ways to use Bio Oil on your hair, skin and nails

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Everything from setting you make up to giving your hair an extra layer of shine, Bio Oil has long since been a favourite of beauty therapists for its multi-use function and amazing results.

But it’s not just beauty professionals who adore the product, celebrities like Kelly Brook, Denise Van Outen and Mel B have raved about the Bio Oil in interviews. Denise even described it as an essential part of her bedtime routine when she was trying to get rid of stretch marks, “At night I covered myself in Bio-Oil before bed.”

So what exactly is in this wonder product and why is it so good for you?

Bio Oil is a exactly what it says on the tin – a oil made up of natural products like supercharged botanicals, lavender and calendula, along with vitamins A and E. It makes for the perfect product to have on your bathroom shelf as it was made to help with many ailments and to help people restore their hair, skin and nails back to natural perfection.

SHOP NOW

The delicate blend of these botanicals and vitamins was created to naturally reduce the appearance of scars, stretch marks, wrinkles and hyper-pigmentation, in a slow and gradual rate as to not damage the skin further.

But this cult beauty buy works more wonders than you might think. Read on to find out about all the amazing things you can do with Bio Oil…

Inventive ways to use Bio Oil on your skin, hair and nails

1. As an anti-ageing face oil

The potent mix of skin boosting vitamins and natural soothing and hydrating oils ticks off everything on the “Excellent Facial Oil Checklist” according to fans of the product because it helps to soften wrinkles.

This happens as Bio Oil contains healthy amounts of vitamin A, which encourages cell turnover and in turn, softens wrinkles. While some buy into similar popular products such as retinol serums, which are used to treat acne and soften wrinkles, users have found that Bio Oil produces the same results.

2. As a restorative treatment for brittle and damaged hair

Thanks to Bio Oil’s lightweight and dry consistency, it’s a godsend for brittle and damaged hair.

Simply pour out a small amount and warm it up by rubbing your palms together. Then run your fingers through your hair from the roots to the ends. The Bio Oil acts as a seal to restore dry, split ends and promote healthy hair growth at the roots.

3. As a nail and cuticle treatment

If your nails are in need of some attention, then Bio Oil could be your first go to. Whether it’s bitten cuticles or the skin around your fingers, Bio Oil’s high vitamin E content will help to bring your nails back to health. This is because vitamin E prevents yellow nail syndrome – which causes peeling, cracked and yellow nails – and offers intense moisturising to heal cracked cuticles and skin around the nail.

Just massage a small amount of Bio Oil onto your nails in need to keep ‘em strong and healthy.

4. To tame pesky fly-aways and hydrate dry ends of your hair

When you’re getting ready for a big night out, there’s nothing more annoying than some fly away strands of hair that just keep coming out.

With Bio Oil, you can create a 2-in-1 fix, as the oil will slick back the fly aways without leaving your hair greasy and at the same time, hydrate the dry ends of your hair for a boost of confidence in the long term.

5. To soothe plucked eyebrows and reduce redness

We know by now that Bio Oil is super hydrating and does wonders for the hair on your head, but what about the rest of your body?

After plucking our eyebrows, many of us are left with sore redness. Use a drop of Bio Oil on the area to soothe the skin and return it to normal quickly.

6. As a treatment for a scratchy scalp

To treat a scratchy scalp and help to reduce dandruff, add Bio Oil into your shampoo to get rid of itching and flaking.

7. To fade scars and uneven skin tone

This is what Bio Oil was traditionally made for, so it’s ideal! Rub a small about of Bio Oil on the scar site over three months and you should begin to see some changes in the intensity of your scars and uneven skin tones.

Plus because it’s non-comedogenic, Bio Oil won’t block your pores – which can lead to acne – so you can use it on your face and any areas where you have sensitive skin.

8. As a moisturiser on your skin

Bio Oil beats dry skin in an instant, so you can substitute it in as your daily body moisturiser.

Or at the very least, add a couple of the hydrating drops into your regular body lotion as a vitamin-filled booster for your body.

9. To relax in the evenings

One of our favourite uses for Bio Oil is in the bath, at the end of a long day. Simply run yourself a warm bath and add a couple of drops of Bio Oil in and lay back while the Bio Oil nourishes your skin and the scent of the botanicals in the oil creates a calming surrounding.

10. To soften dry elbows and knees

Our elbows and knees are two parts of the body that often become try throughout the year, due to the cold or warm weather and activity. To moisturise them, massage Bio Oil onto your dry elbows and/or knees daily and you’ll soon see softer skin in at least two days.

11. As a primer to thin out foundation

Bio Oil is safe and good for the skin as it doesn’t block your pores. It’s oil base also make a fantastic primer for your skin and can help to thin out foundation, while making it more hydrating for your skin.

Definitely something to consider if you wear make up a lot and suffer with sensitive skin as a result. All you need is a single drop, mixed in with your base to make up your foundation and primer together.

12. To prevent foundation from going patchy

If you struggle with dry skin on your face, sometimes foundations can be patchy over those areas. For those who wear make up a lot, this can be annoying and frustrating to try and prevent.

So use Bio Oil on the dry patches of skin before you apply the foundation to even out your skin.

13. As a make up remover

Clear kohl liner and nourish lashes and the eye area at the same time with just a splash of Bio Oil on a cotton pad.

14. Create a dewy make up look

Dewy and natural looking make up is always one of the biggest trends in the summer seasons. To make it work for you without breaking the bank with new and expensive make up products, simply mix Bio Oil in with your bronzer to leave you with a less matt-looking finish.

You can also add it to eyeshadow for a cream finish.

15. To soften skin and prevent cuts when shaving

This is one of the great uses of Bio Oil that will see it quickly become a go-to product in any couple’s bathroom.

When shaving, it’s so easy to create little nicks on your skin. But a splash of Bio Oil on the skin before you take out the razor will see your skin become smoother and softer, making it easier for you to shave as it acts as a natural shaving aid.

16. To rub onto sunburns to prevent peeling and sooth burnt skin

While we all can agree that a good sun cream is the best preventative cure for sun burn, sometimes accidents happen. If you don’t have any specially-formulated after sun care cream, then Bio Oil works well.

Rub it gently over the sun burnt area to restore moisture to the skin and prevent it from peeling further down the line.

17. Smooth it on all over before showering to prevent hard water from drying the skin

If your home produces hard water, or you find that the water coming from your shower is making your skin dry then Bio Oil can definitely help.

Use it all over or just in the place where you get the dry skin patches to help soothe and protect your skin in the shower.

18. As a lip balm

In the cold weather especially, our lips can get really dry. Use Bio Oil on your lips to help soothe them and prevent chapping as the temperature drops.

19. To treat dry skin after tattoo removal

While there’s a lot of information out there about how to help heal your fresh tattoo, apart from the medical advice following treatment, there is not all that much information out there about how to heal your skin after tattoo removal.

To treat any dry skin after a tattoo removal session, use Bio Oil on the affected area.

However, avoid using Bio Oil on a fresh and healing tattoo as some reports suggest that it will interfere with the process as it’s too liquid in form.

20. To reduce dark circles

Find your burning the candle at both ends with late nights and early mornings?

Apply Bio Oil under your eyes to help reduce dark circles.

21. To stay calm and Zen through the day

The wonderful blend of botanicals in Bio Oil will work wonders for your stress levels if you dab a little onto pulse points during the day.

22. To protect your hair from chlorine

When taking in a dip in the swimming pool, it’s important to consider your hair as chlorine is known to dry it out. To prevent this, apply Bio Oil to your hair before swimming and it will protect your follicles from the harmful chemicals.

23. To reduce the appearance of cellulite

Cellulite is perfectly natural and almost every body gets it but if you’re looking to reduce the appearance of it for whatever reason, then opt for a bottle of Bio Oil.

Massage it in upwards motions on the area each morning.

24. As a spot treatment

Whether you’re a teenager suffering with acne or an adult, getting a spot at the wrong time can be a real annoyance.

Use the product over the top of the spot to soften and heal the area.

25. To clean make up brushes

And finally, Bio Oil has so many more uses away from the body as well.

You can use it to clean the make up off your brushes for example, with just a few drops working wonders to wick the old make up away.