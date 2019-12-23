Trending:

Brace yourself Potterheads.
Aleesha Badkar

Boots is selling a Harry Potter beauty gift set for Christmas.

The high-street cosmetics store is stocking a range of Harry Potter-inspired goodies that any fan will love to see under the Christmas tree this week.

And while there are a few different products available, including colour-changing lipsticks, wand-inspired makeup brushes and a Golden Snitch-shaped bronzer, the star of the collection has to be the showstopping Harry Potter Trunk.

The gorgeous white and rose gold chest, which comes with a shiny copper clasp is filled with magical goodies.

boots harry potter beauty christmas chest

Credit: Boots

Perfect for any beauty-loving Potterhead, the trunk contains a range of cosmetics from the Harry Potter range, including bath products, creams and masks.

‘Purchased for a huge Harry Potter fan!’ wrote one customer. ‘I know they will love Christmas Day!

‘Contents alone would cost more than £25! Box is lovely to with HP print on the inside & on the tissue paper. Overall very happy with box and contents!!’.

Inside the chest you will find:

  • Harry Potter Hogwarts Cosmetic Purse
  • Harry Potter Gryffindor Bath Essence 150 ml
  • Harry Potter Slytherin Bath Essence 150 ml
  • Harry Potter Ravenclaw Bath Essence 150 ml
  • Harry Potter Hufflepuff Bath Essence 150 ml
  • Harry Potter Hedwig Hand Cream 50 ml
  • Harry Potter Luna Lovegood Eye Mask
  • Harry Potter Luna Lovegood Facial Sheet Face Mask 20 g
  • Harry Potter Harry Potter Facial Sheet Face Mask 20 g
  • Harry Potter Hedwig Facial Sheet Face Mask 20 g
  • Harry Potter Golden Snitch Bath Fizzer 240g
  • Harry Potter Ron Weasley Fan Cosmetic Brush

Or if you’re a bigger fan of the dark side of Harry Potter, the Dark Arts Collectables Tin contains a range of products inspired by everyone’s favourite Slytherin characters, including Bellatrix Lestrange, Lucius Malfoy and Lord Voldemort.

boots harry potter beauty christmas chest

Credit: Boots

In the tin, you will find:

  • Harry Potter™ Cauldron Bath Fizzer
  • Harry Potter™ Lord Voldemort™ Eye Shadow Cosmetic Brush
  • Harry Potter™ Bellatrix Lestrange™ Eye Mask
  • Harry Potter™ Dark Arts™ Cosmetic Purse
  • Harry Potter™ Dark Arts™ Nail Polish Grey Shimmer
  • Harry Potter™ Dark Arts™ Nail Polish Green Shimmer
  • Harry Potter™ Dark Arts™ Nail Stickers
  • Harry Potter™ Dark Arts™ Colour Illusion Lipstick Red
  • Harry Potter™ Lucius Malfoy™ Sheet Mask
  • Harry Potter™ Barty Crouch Jr.™ Sheet Mask

We’re hoping to see at least one of these under our tree!