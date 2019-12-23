Boots is selling a Harry Potter beauty gift set for Christmas.
The high-street cosmetics store is stocking a range of Harry Potter-inspired goodies that any fan will love to see under the Christmas tree this week.
And while there are a few different products available, including colour-changing lipsticks, wand-inspired makeup brushes and a Golden Snitch-shaped bronzer, the star of the collection has to be the showstopping Harry Potter Trunk.
The gorgeous white and rose gold chest, which comes with a shiny copper clasp is filled with magical goodies.
You don’t need a spell to pack this HARRY POTTER™ Trunk, it already contains an array of magical gifts.
Perfect for any beauty-loving Potterhead, the trunk contains a range of cosmetics from the Harry Potter range, including bath products, creams and masks.
‘Purchased for a huge Harry Potter fan!’ wrote one customer. ‘I know they will love Christmas Day!
‘Contents alone would cost more than £25! Box is lovely to with HP print on the inside & on the tissue paper. Overall very happy with box and contents!!’.
Inside the chest you will find:
- Harry Potter Hogwarts Cosmetic Purse
- Harry Potter Gryffindor Bath Essence 150 ml
- Harry Potter Slytherin Bath Essence 150 ml
- Harry Potter Ravenclaw Bath Essence 150 ml
- Harry Potter Hufflepuff Bath Essence 150 ml
- Harry Potter Hedwig Hand Cream 50 ml
- Harry Potter Luna Lovegood Eye Mask
- Harry Potter Luna Lovegood Facial Sheet Face Mask 20 g
- Harry Potter Harry Potter Facial Sheet Face Mask 20 g
- Harry Potter Hedwig Facial Sheet Face Mask 20 g
- Harry Potter Golden Snitch Bath Fizzer 240g
- Harry Potter Ron Weasley Fan Cosmetic Brush
Or if you’re a bigger fan of the dark side of Harry Potter, the Dark Arts Collectables Tin contains a range of products inspired by everyone’s favourite Slytherin characters, including Bellatrix Lestrange, Lucius Malfoy and Lord Voldemort.
The DARK ARTS™ are many and varied, as are the gifts in the HARRY POTTER™ DARK ARTS™ Collectables Tin™.
In the tin, you will find:
- Harry Potter™ Cauldron Bath Fizzer
- Harry Potter™ Lord Voldemort™ Eye Shadow Cosmetic Brush
- Harry Potter™ Bellatrix Lestrange™ Eye Mask
- Harry Potter™ Dark Arts™ Cosmetic Purse
- Harry Potter™ Dark Arts™ Nail Polish Grey Shimmer
- Harry Potter™ Dark Arts™ Nail Polish Green Shimmer
- Harry Potter™ Dark Arts™ Nail Stickers
- Harry Potter™ Dark Arts™ Colour Illusion Lipstick Red
- Harry Potter™ Lucius Malfoy™ Sheet Mask
- Harry Potter™ Barty Crouch Jr.™ Sheet Mask
We’re hoping to see at least one of these under our tree!