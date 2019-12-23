Boots is selling a Harry Potter beauty gift set for Christmas.

The high-street cosmetics store is stocking a range of Harry Potter-inspired goodies that any fan will love to see under the Christmas tree this week.

And while there are a few different products available, including colour-changing lipsticks, wand-inspired makeup brushes and a Golden Snitch-shaped bronzer, the star of the collection has to be the showstopping Harry Potter Trunk.

The gorgeous white and rose gold chest, which comes with a shiny copper clasp is filled with magical goodies.

Harry Potter Trunk You don't need a spell to pack this HARRY POTTER™ Trunk, it already contains an array of magical gifts.

Perfect for any beauty-loving Potterhead, the trunk contains a range of cosmetics from the Harry Potter range, including bath products, creams and masks.

‘Purchased for a huge Harry Potter fan!’ wrote one customer. ‘I know they will love Christmas Day!

‘Contents alone would cost more than £25! Box is lovely to with HP print on the inside & on the tissue paper. Overall very happy with box and contents!!’.

Inside the chest you will find:

Harry Potter Hogwarts Cosmetic Purse

Harry Potter Gryffindor Bath Essence 150 ml

Harry Potter Slytherin Bath Essence 150 ml

Harry Potter Ravenclaw Bath Essence 150 ml

Harry Potter Hufflepuff Bath Essence 150 ml

Harry Potter Hedwig Hand Cream 50 ml

Harry Potter Luna Lovegood Eye Mask

Harry Potter Luna Lovegood Facial Sheet Face Mask 20 g

Harry Potter Harry Potter Facial Sheet Face Mask 20 g

Harry Potter Hedwig Facial Sheet Face Mask 20 g

Harry Potter Golden Snitch Bath Fizzer 240g

Harry Potter Ron Weasley Fan Cosmetic Brush

Or if you’re a bigger fan of the dark side of Harry Potter, the Dark Arts Collectables Tin contains a range of products inspired by everyone’s favourite Slytherin characters, including Bellatrix Lestrange, Lucius Malfoy and Lord Voldemort.

Harry Potter The Dark Arts-Collectables Tin The DARK ARTS™ are many and varied, as are the gifts in the HARRY POTTER™ DARK ARTS™ Collectables Tin™.

In the tin, you will find:

Harry Potter™ Cauldron Bath Fizzer

Harry Potter™ Lord Voldemort™ Eye Shadow Cosmetic Brush

Harry Potter™ Bellatrix Lestrange™ Eye Mask

Harry Potter™ Dark Arts™ Cosmetic Purse

Harry Potter™ Dark Arts™ Nail Polish Grey Shimmer

Harry Potter™ Dark Arts™ Nail Polish Green Shimmer

Harry Potter™ Dark Arts™ Nail Stickers

Harry Potter™ Dark Arts™ Colour Illusion Lipstick Red

Harry Potter™ Lucius Malfoy™ Sheet Mask

Harry Potter™ Barty Crouch Jr.™ Sheet Mask

We’re hoping to see at least one of these under our tree!