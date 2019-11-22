Boots launches £30 Soap and Glory gift set which is actually worth £80

Everyone loves a Christmas bargain and Boots has delivered on the festive goods.



The chain has just launched a gift set which will save shoppers £50 in total.

The set in question is the Soap and Glory bundle called ‘Sweet Tin-tations’.

It’s set to go sale for £30, but the retailer has revealed that the products in the entire set come to a total of £80.50 – that’s a pretty hefty discount!

The gift set is made up of some of the brand’s best-sellers, including the ‘Clean on Me’ body wash and ‘The Righteous Butter’ – its award-winning body butter.

A number of Soap and Glory’s popular bath products feature, too, including The Scrub of Your life body buffer, the Fizz-A-Ball bath bomb, the Wonditioner hair mask and Face Soap and Clarity facial wash.

Other hair and beauty items include the Original Pink body spray, the Bright and Beautiful mask, Hand Food, Sexy Mother Pucker lip gloss and Thick and Fast mascara.

All of the products are full-size (rather than miniatures) – making this deal incredibly good value.

Soap and Glory have also collaborated with graphic designer Zuki Turner to design the pretty-in-pink tin – which makes for a lovely storage container, after all the products have been used up.

The 11-piece set will be available online and in stores from 6 December – so be sure to get the date in the calendar. We’re pretty confident this gift set won’t be around for very long.

It’s worth noting that due to the December launch date, the set will not be included in the retailer’s Black Friday deals.

The news comes after the beauty brand decided to bring back its popular 3 for 2 Christmas deal. Boots initially announced it was scrapping the promotion last month, saying it would offer a 25% off instead.

But, following backlash from customers, it announced it had reinstated its original promotion.

You can’t really go wrong with sweet-smelling Christmas presents, after all.