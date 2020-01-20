14 clever uses for shampoo and conditioner

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Switch out your washing up liquid for shampoo and swap make up remover for a dab of conditioner, we reveal more fabulous ways your everyday hair products can work even harder.

Let’s be honest, we lead busy lives and we’re all a little time poor and a lot cash poor. So, when we find products that can pull double duty, it’s only right we share. There are so many life hacks out there, from clever uses with olive oil, to the surprising things you can do with Vaseline and now your humble shampoo and conditioner are in on it.

These go-to bottles are upping the ante, they’re no longer just for a clean head of hair. And while they never normally escape the shower caddy, here’s how to use them throughout the home.

Clever ways to use shampoo…

Washing up liquid – Did you know, that according to experts, shampoo is twice as effective on dirt than regular dish soap, plus it’s gentle on skin. A good one to remember if ever you forget to put washing up liquid on the shopping list.

Make up brush and hairbrush cleaner – Anything touching your skin or scalp should be regularly cleaned to prevent the hidden dirt and bacteria causing infections or spots. To clean your hairbrush, simply remove excess hair and residue from your brushes then leave them to soak in a bowl of warm water and shampoo for 10-15 minutes. Rinse and then leave them to air dry.

For your make up brushes, simply fill the sink with clean warm water and a squirt of shampoo. Pressing the brush in soft circular motions in the of your palm of your hand to create a lather, until the water runs clean. Rinse and leave to dry.

Bubble maker – Now, we know that to make home made bubbles the plan A is always going to be washing up liquid… But, it doesn’t hurt to have a plan B. Which, in this case, is shampoo. Like washing up liquid simply mix a squirt of shampoo with water to create a fun bubble mix.

Cleaning wooden and tiled floors – Forget forking out for fancy-pants floor cleaners, simply mop with a shampoo and water mixture to bring them up sparkly clean.

Stops mirror fog – This is a clever one, simply squirt shampoo onto a paper towel, rub all over the surface of the mirror before wiping clean with a dry cloth. Next time you shower your mirror will be fog free with no streaks – this also works for swimming goggles, try it!

Resizes shrunken jumpers – Shrinking your favourite jumper is no longer the end of the world. Restore its size by simply using shampoo.

Fill the sink with warm water and add some gentle shampoo. Leave the jumper to soak for an hour. Then take the jumper out of the water and soak up any water using a towel – don’t wring. Then lay the jumper out flat on a hard surface and slowly pull it back to its original size. It’s worth a try, hey?

Removes plasters – Even as adults the pain of removing a plaster from skin is enough to make your eyes water. Try working in a dab of shampoo over the sticky parts, the lather will loosen it up, making it a little less ouch-ee to remove.

Cleaning delicates – Don’t be duped into spending money on hand-wash only products, shampoo does just a good a job. Use shampoo as you would normal hand wash detergent and rinse out.

Clever ways to use conditioner…

Fabric softener – It keeps your hair soft, and will do the same for your clothes. It’s handy to remember that conditioner does exactly the same job, so if you ever run out of fabric softener worry not, the washing loads don’t need to stop, simply use a squirt of conditioner. Keep calm and condition on.

DIY detangler – Fill an empty spray bottle with water and a good dash of your go-to conditioner, then shake well to really mix it together. Then simply spritz over wet hair to avoid knotty nightmares before brushing. This is a really handy one to remember for after-swimming (especially for little ones with long hair) or after the gym. Spritz, brush and go.

Shaving cream – You don’t actually need shaving gel, save your pennies and make your conditioner work for it’s spot in your beauty cabinet. Simply smother your legs in conditioner for a great close shave, plus it moisturises at the same time. Some women find it leaves their skin less irritated than soap too.

Cuticle cream – Can’t be bothered to traipse downstairs? Especially now the bathroom is all warm from your bath? We’ve been there. For a quick mani tip, simply dab a little conditioner onto your nail beds before pushing them back – conditioner acts just like cuticle oil.

Fix stubborn zips – As it’s technically a lubricant conditioner can work perfectly on a stuck zip. Simply rub a little on either side to get it going smoothly again.

Remove make up – If you’re away and forgotten your make up remover (there’s always something) then a dab of conditioner can remove make up. Simply dab on a cotton pad to gently remove make up then rinse your face.

Tame static hair – Take a small quirt of conditioner, rub between your palms then lightly smooth them over your hair. It will keep fly-aways at bay and smells great.