With hairdressers shut for the foreseeable future and hair slowly creeping into the eyes of our little ones, it’s no surprise many of us are considering taking the matter of a fringe trim into our own hands.

If this is your first foray into the world of cutting – don’t worry. We’ve enlisted the help of Zoe Irwin, Creative Director at John Frieda to give us some top tips for a fuss-free cut.

1. Invest in scissors

One of the first mistakes people make is not using proper scissors, so order yourself some hairdressing scissors online. Go for small ones as larger ones can lead to bad results! I recommend fishing out a narrow comb too to separate out small sections at a time.

2. Leave hair dry

When cutting children’s hair, do it when it’s dry, not wet. This will stop you from taking it too short.

3. Divide the hair and cut at an angle

For the cut, start by separating the fringe from the rest of the hair and comb downwards. Visually measure how much you want to take off, lift the hair and cut with the scissors at an angle in little V’s. We call this technique point cutting. The middle should be slightly shorter than the sides, so start there.

4. Don’t cut too much

Remember the tiniest bit makes a massive difference. In salon, we cut in mm not cm taking off tiny bits at a time. You should do the same.

5. Don’t cut straight across

Leave the sides of the fringe longer for a softer finish.

6. Blow dry the rest of the hair

Once you have cut the fringe, blow dry it into the rest of their hair so you can see the results. You might want to make the middle section wider, but I do really recommend leaving the sides long.

If your kids are nervous about having their hair cut, invest in some Wahl clippers with really long clipper guards. They’re much safer to use for the top of their hair.

How to cut your own fringe

If you need a fringe trim, ask someone else to do it for best results. Need to cut your own? Follow the same principles as a kid’s cut and just be really careful.