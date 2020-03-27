This genius hack will help hide your outgrown gel manicure during lockdown

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

There's nothing like salon-perfect gel nails, but coronavirus has temporarily closed businesses all over the country.

As a result of this, it’s much harder to get your gel nails removed or infilled safely, as we have no access to the professionals.

If you don’t have any acetone to hand, you can’t do your own safe gel nail removal at home because you’ll damage your natural nail.

But there’s a genius way to hide your outgrown cuticles without causing any damage to your hands or nails. It looks pretty too, which is a bonus!

This hack couldn’t be simpler either, as all you need is a bottle of glitter polish. If you’ve got a collection of nail polishes, we’re sure you’ll have one hidden away somewhere.

Beauty blogger Olivia Smalley took to Instagram to share her idea. All you have to do is cover up your cuticles with some glitter, and nobody will ever know.

She wrote, ‘Grown out nails? Here’s something I did a few months ago..

‘✨Glitter at my regrowth! I’m home currently and want to kill some time while feeling good. Don’t you just love this hack?! 💅🏻’

Hopefully this clever hack will be enough to distract you from your outgrown manicure until you can get back into the salon again!

It’s gone down very well on Instagram, with many followers praising Olivia for the genuis idea.

One wrote, ‘Trying this next week when I hit my growout extreme lol 👏🏽’.

Another added, ‘Yasss!! So good!!🙌🏻💞💞’.

A third wrote, ‘So cute!! What a great idea!’

And a fourth added, ‘👏👏👏👏 thanks for giving me something to do today!’

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, a nurse has also revealed the one beauty mistake we could be making.

Now that personal hygiene is incredibly important, you’ll definitely want to make sure you’re doing this in your regular beauty routine.

Will you be trying this handy gel nail hack? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!