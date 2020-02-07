17 unexpected and GENIUS uses for olive oil

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Olive oil definitely has it's place in the kitchen, but did you know the oh-so-many other ways this slick table staple can prove useful around the house, no? Well read on...

Olive oil, it’s your kitchen staple and long standing ‘good fat’, an oil we should all have as part of a healthy diet.

But, did you know how useful it is, not only around the house for various life hacks, but as an amazingly effective beauty tool, too. Next time your at the supermarket pick up two bottles, one for the kitchen cupboard and one for your beauty cabinet.

Here are just a few reasons olive oil is secretly really useful…

Freezing and preserving fresh herbs – We can’t be the only ones who buy fresh herbs with good intentions only to chuck them in the fridge, forget about, then have to throw the soggy remains away? Well, never waste fresh herbs again with this super easy method.

Chop up your herbs, this tends to work better with your ‘harder herbs’ such as rosemary sage and oregano, pop into ice cube trays and fill with olive oil then freeze. The best bit is you can pop your oil cube straight into the pan and cook your dishes wonderful smelling herb-infused cooking oil.

Deep conditioning hair – For super shiny locks, try this easy DIY hair mask. Mix one egg yolk with two tablespoons of olive oil and work it into dry hair mid way down the length, avoiding the roots – we’re aiming for shiny not greasy. Let it sit for 15 minutes then rinse thoroughly with warm water.

Furniture polish – Forget wipes, olive oil is a much more environmentally friendly and gentler substance, while still powerful enough to remove paint, chewing gum and other sticky substances from wooden surfaces.

Homemade chilli oil – Anyone that loves a kick to their food should try this! Simply add two whole chillis to the oil and store in a cool, dark place overnight to allow the flavour to infuse.

Skin-softening bath soak – Simply add 5 tablespoons of oil to your bath and your skin will feel silky smooth afterwards. Note: Take care when stepping in and out the bath, oil is, well… it can be slippy.

Cleaning make up brushes – Anything touching your face regularly, like make-up brushes, should be regularly cleaned, but we’re often stumped on what to use. Soap alone can often leave brushes with a murky residue, to avoid this try mixing 1 part olive oil and 2 parts antibacterial soap. Swirl your brushes around and watch the oil slide the old make up right off.

Taming frizzy hair – Take control of those frizzy fly-aways with olive oil, simply rub a drop between your palms and smooth over you hair. Easy.

After-sun soother – Mix a drop of olive oil with a few drops of vinegar and apply to reduce redness and calm your skin down.

Fancy foot treatment – For super soft feet without the pricey pay out simply rub your feet with olive oil (or get your partner to!) then pop on some bed socks and let skin softening olive oil work its magic overnight. Note: Take care when walking as – even with socks on – oil is, well… it can be slippy.

Affordable cuticle oil – Before bed each night, apply a drop of olive oil on to each of your cuticles, this will moisturise the cuticle bed and strengthen your nails. Alternatively, pop a few drops into warm water and bathe your hands for a real moisturising treat.

Homemade scrub – Mix in coarse sugar with a teaspoon of olive oil for a chapped-lip fix. You can also add a splash of lemon juice for added flavour and acidic exfoliating properties. You could even expand the recipe for your whole body.

Cracked-heel repair – Split, rough heels need moisture. First, exfoliate with a pumice stone, then really work a splash of olive oil into the heal before pulling on light cotton socks to lock in the hydrating treatment as you sleep. Note: Take care when walking as – even with socks on – oil is, well… it can be slippy.

Shaving cream substitute – If you’re out of shaving cream, and the thought of dry-shaving makes you want to cry yourself to sleep, then slather some olive oil onto your legs before shaving. This natural lubricant will offer a close shave, preventing razor bumps and burn, and moisturising skin at the same time, it’s a win-win!

Gentle make up remover – Step away from the wipes! If you’ve ran out of makeup remover, fear not, simply splash a touch of olive oil onto a clean flannel and swipe over your face to remove make up and impurities. Plus, your skin will love the nourishing moisturising effect too.

Help with cradle cap – Babies get cradle cap, it’s totally harmless but to remove you can gently work in a dash of olive oil to the scalp twice a day. Let it sit for a few minutes, the flakes should come off on their own when you bath baby.

Shine stainless steel – Rub some olive oil on stainless steel pots, pans, and sinks as an effective and natural way to make them shine. Unlike a harsh product like ammonia, this gentle one won’t corrode or dull your stainless-steel items.

Removes stickers – Whether it was a dinosaur one applied to furniture by over-excited toddler or that annoying white sticker on the bottom of your shoe, simply apply a bit of oil onto a label or sticker. Let sit a few minutes. The sticker should easily peel off, without leaving behind any residue.