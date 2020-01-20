12 genius things you can do with talcum powder

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Talcum powder has been a baby staple for generations but now it's classed as one of the best multi-tasking products around.

We all love a secret clever life hack that will make our life that little bit easier, like how to open a wine bottle without an opener or what else you can do with that giant tub of Vaseline you bought and forgot you had (no one’s lips are THAT chapped).

Well Talcum powder is the same, a clever life hack no longer just for babies bottoms, talcum powder is an effective eyelash thickener, skin soother, anti-chafer and so much more – it really does have some very unique uses.

Here’s what you can do…

1. Prevent chafing

Ouch! Whether it’s a hot summer’s day or if you’re about to exercise, dust talcum powder between your thighs to eliminate friction. Keeping your skin smooth and pain-free, and avoiding the risk of sores.

2. Combat smelly shoes

If you or someone in your house has stinky shoes, talcum powder works wonders to stop the stench. Simply sprinkle a light dusting of talcum powder inside the shoe and leave them overnight.

In the morning, shake out the baby powder and you’re good to go. Try with your gym trainers before you go to the gym too, and the powder will absorb any sweat leaving your shoes smelling fresher.

3. Thicken your eyelashes

Try dusting them with talcum powder before you apply mascara. The powder acts as a primer which gives you fuller, longer looking lashes without the need for falsies.

4. Face primer

A dusting of talc will help your make up stay on for longer, as it absorbs facial oils, which helps to set your make-up for the day or night.

Quick Tip: Talcum powder can also be mixed with a powder or bronzer that is a bit too dark to lighten it up.

5. Soothe dry skin and treat eczema

Talcum powder can work like a moisturiser to help soothe extra dry skin and if you have areas of irritated skin, rub a bit of talcum powder in to calm it. You can actually buy dermatologically approved powder for prone skin, too.

6. Wipe away sand easily

All beach bags should had talcum powder. To get sand off your skin simply sprinkle the powder on and wipe off.

The sweat, oil and water that’s causing the sand to stick will be absorbed by the powder meaning the sand can be easily wiped off your skin. Better still, you’ll know your car and house won’t turn into a sandy mess too.

7. Use instead of dry shampoo

Sprinkle some talcum powder underneath the top layer of hair at your roots to absorb excess oil.

If you have dark hair, mix the powder with cocoa powder and for red hair, mix in some cinnamon. Gently brush through to evenly distribute the product evenly and no-one will ever know.

8. Cool your sheets

During a hot summer’s night, sprinkle some talcum powder on your bed sheets before heading to sleep and you’ll feel cool and dry all night long.

9. Get silky smooth legs

After exfoliating, apply talcum powder to the area of skin you’ll be waxing before you begin. It will absorb any excess oil on the skin’s surface so the wax will be able to grab your hairs better. Better still, your skin will be soothed by the cooling effect of the powder.

10. Freshen up your house

If your wardrobe is smelling a bit musty freshen it up with talcum powder. Sprinkle a small amount into an open jar and leave in your wardrobe. The moisture removing properties of the powder will keep it free from that musty smell.

You can also use it to freshen up your carpets as well. Sprinkle a light covering, let it sit for about fifteen minutes and then hoover up – this works wonders for removing tough smells, such as pets or cigarettes.

11. Smooth scrolling

When using a laptop trackpad, oily hands can make it difficult to glide your fingers across the area. A sprinkle of baby powder on your fingers can make scrolling easier and prevent any accidental clicks.

12. Deodorant booster

Baby powder absorbs sweat, so adding it to your morning routine can help your deodorant to last longer.

When applied after a roll-on deodorant, the baby powder works as an extra layer of protection that keeps you smelling great. It also prevents the sticky feeling that can occur after re-applying deodorant.