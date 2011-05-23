Trending:

Best and worst wine for your diet revealed

Did you know that a small glass of wine can contain as many as 138 calories? Find out the calories in wine from white and red to Champagne and spritzers

Think you might have fallen into the age-old diet trap of conveniently forgetting that wine contains calories? You’re not alone!

We’ve all fallen foul of the empty calories in our favourite tipple, and no matter how much we think we deserve that glass at the end of the day, and how much we try to put it out of our minds, that vino could have a lot to do with why we’re not losing weight (or worse, putting it on!)

But with each different wine varying in calories, we thought it was high time to investigate exactly which ones we can sip when we’re trying to slim, and which ones to avoid entirely.

So make sure you’re steering clear of the naughty ones and, you never know, your favourite might be on the ‘nice’ list!

Dry white wine
Image credit: Food And Drink/REX/Shutterstock
Dry white wine

175ml glass of dry white wine contains 116 calories

Medium white wine
Image credit: Photoalto/REX/Shutterstock
Medium white wine

175ml glass of medium white wine contains 130 calories

Chardonnay white wine
Image credit: Food And Drink/REX/Shutterstock
Chardonnay white wine

175ml of Chardonnay white wine contains 113 calories

Sauvignon Blanc white wine
Image credit: Food And Drink/REX/Shutterstock
Sauvignon Blanc white wine

175ml glass of Sauvignon Blanc contains 133 calories

White wine spritzer
Image credit: Photoalto/REX/Shutterstock
White wine spritzer

175ml of white wine spritzer (with lemonade) contains 138 calories - Most calories for a small glass!

Champagne
Image credit: APA Picturedesk Gmbh/REX/Shutterstock
Champagne

175ml of Champagne contains 133 calories

Red wine
Image credit: Westend61/REX/Shutterstock
Red wine

250ml glass of red wine contains 190 calories

175ml glass of red wine contains 133 calories

Merlot wine
Image credit: Food And Drink/REX/Shutterstock
Merlot wine

175ml glass of Merlot contains 119 calories
Shiraz wine
Image credit: Monkey Business/REX/Shutterstock
Shiraz wine

Rose wine
Image credit: Stock Connection/REX/Shutterstock
Rose wine

175ml of rose wine contains 124 calories

Port
Image credit: Food And Drink/REX/Shutterstock
Port

50ml glass of port contains 78 calories

Sweet sherry
Image credit: Food And Drink/REX/Shutterstock
Sweet sherry

100ml glass of sweet sherry contains 136 calories

Vermouth
Image credit: Food And Drink/REX/Shutterstock
Vermouth

50ml glass of vermouth (sweet) contains 76 calories