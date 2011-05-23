Best and worst wine for your diet revealed

Did you know that a small glass of wine can contain as many as 138 calories? Find out the calories in wine from white and red to Champagne and spritzers
Think you might have fallen into the age-old diet trap of conveniently forgetting that wine contains calories? You’re not alone!
We’ve all fallen foul of the empty calories in our favourite tipple, and no matter how much we think we deserve that glass at the end of the day, and how much we try to put it out of our minds, that vino could have a lot to do with why we’re not losing weight (or worse, putting it on!)
But with each different wine varying in calories, we thought it was high time to investigate exactly which ones we can sip when we’re trying to slim, and which ones to avoid entirely.
So make sure you’re steering clear of the naughty ones and, you never know, your favourite might be on the ‘nice’ list!
Dry white wine
175ml glass of dry white wine contains 116 calories
Medium white wine
175ml glass of medium white wine contains 130 calories
Chardonnay white wine
175ml of Chardonnay white wine contains 113 calories
Sauvignon Blanc white wine
175ml glass of Sauvignon Blanc contains 133 calories
White wine spritzer
175ml of white wine spritzer (with lemonade) contains 138 calories - Most calories for a small glass!
Champagne
175ml of Champagne contains 133 calories
Red wine
250ml glass of red wine contains 190 calories
175ml glass of red wine contains 133 calories
Merlot wine
Shiraz wine
Rose wine
175ml of rose wine contains 124 calories
Port
50ml glass of port contains 78 calories
Sweet sherry
100ml glass of sweet sherry contains 136 calories
Vermouth
50ml glass of vermouth (sweet) contains 76 calories