Best low-calorie ice lollies and ice creams for your diet

Who can resist a refreshing ice lolly or ice cream on a sunny day? But does your favourite leave you feeling cold in the health stakes? We've revealed the best and worst ice lollies...
When the sun comes out then there really is nothing better than visiting the ice cream man for the best ice lollies or ice creams. But have you ever considered how many calories, sugar or salt is in that Cornetto? Twister? Or Fab?
Well we’ve done the leg work for you by examining the nutritional content of the best ice lollies and ice creams on the market to see which ones will leave you feeling refreshed, and which ones will leave you feeling cold in the health stakes.
Curious to know if your favourite came out as one of the best or worst? We’ve looked at classics like Twisters, Calippos, Fruit Pastilles, Magnums and many more of your frozen favourites and rated them bad to good on a calorie scale. So the next time you make a stop at the ice cream van, you’ll feel safe in the knowledge that your choice won’t be adding to your waistline (too much!)
We’ve also included the fat, sugar and salt content of each ice lolly and ice cream so you can see which ones are okay as occasional treats and which ones you can give to the children (and yourself of course) without feeling guilty.
There are some pretty shocking results in here, one ice lolly even contains 17g of sugar – that’s 4 teaspoons! While one very popular ice cream had over half (14g) the daily allowance of saturated fat. Some ice creams also topped the sugar scale with nearly 20g of sugar – just close to the recommended daily intake of 25g for women.
Browse our collection to find out which are the best ice lollies and ice creams, and more importantly, which are the worst for your waistline.
Magnum
Rating for calorie-counters: 1/18 Cal: 248 - highest calorie count
Fat: 16g
Saturated fat: 12g
Sugar: 22g
Salt: 0.08g
A sure fire favourite on a sunny day, this chocolatey goodness on a stick just pips the Feast to the post for highest calorie count. And with such a high sugar content make sure if you're treating the kids, or yourself, you only opt for Magnums on very special occasions (or if you're feeling a bit naughty!)
Feast
Rating for calorie-counters: 2/18 Cal: 245
Fat: 16g
Saturated fat: 14g - highest in saturated fat!
Sugar: 19g
Salt: 0.13g
This chocolate-covered ice cream is very high on the calorie count, mainly down to the fact that everything on this ice cream is chocolate! From the solid chocolate ice cream centre, the biscuits and the chocolate flavoured coating, this is one for chocoholics, but not for those counting the calories.
Malteser teasers
Rating for calorie-counters: 4/18 Cal: 221
Fat: 13.5g
Saturated fat: 8.5g
Sugar: 19.9g
Salt: 0.10g
Just like Maltesers, this ice cream is sure to be gobbled up quickly. But unlike a pack of your favourite sweets the ice cream version has around 50 more calories than the original version. So if you're watching your waist line go for the lighter version instead.
MaxiBon
Rating for calorie-counters: 5/18 Cal: 196
Fat: 10.6g
Saturated fat: 7.1g
Sugar: 15.4g
Salt: 0.11g
This is one of those classic ice creams which always remind you of holidays. However the ice cream and chocolate mixture account for over half your daily recommended sugar intake - so if you can, leave this ice cream sandwich for holiday treats only!
Snickers ice cream
Rating for calorie-counters: 6/18 Cal: 179
Fat: 10.4g
Saturated fat: 5.5g
Sugar: 13.2g
Salt: 0.13g
This gooey nutty ice cream bar is high in calories, with the sugar content tipping the scales slightly too, but if you're a fan of the original Snickers bar then it would be hard to say no to this ice cream version. If you're tempted then try and share it with a loved one, then you can delight in the taste but share the calories.
Classic Cornetto
Rating for calorie-counters: 7/18 Cal: 153
Fat: 5.6
Saturated fat: 4.4g
Sugar: 18g
Salt: 0.13g
Even though this sweet treat is great to taste, there's a reason why we find it so tempting. The combination of the sugar-laden ice cream and chocolate means the sugar content in each ice cream is pretty high. But we know how tasty they are so don't be too hard on yourself if you want a treat now and again.
Mars Ice Cream
Rating for calorie-counters: 8/18 Cal: 140
Fat: 7.7g
Saturated fat: 5.1g
Sugar: 12.4 g
Salt: 0.10 g
Just like the original Mars bar the chocolate and caramel combo mean that this sugary treat is laden with calories and quite a lot of fats. Make sure this ice cream version of the chocolate bar doesn't melt away your healthy eating plans.
Twisters
Rating for calorie-counters: 9/18
Cal: 70
Fat: 0.7g
Saturated fat: 0.6g
Sugar: 14g
Salt: 0.05g
Who doesn't love a Twister? These have done pretty well on calories as the lolly contains ice cream as well as flavoured ice. If you want an alternative - the mini versions are half the calories.
Solero Exotic ice lollies
Rating for calorie-counters: 10/18
Cal: 94
Fat: 1.5g
Saturated fat: 1g
Sugar: 17g
Salt: 0.02g
Tropical flavoured ice lollies on the outside, they actually contain vanilla ice cream on the inside, so the calorie content is bound to be a bit higher. They certainly score brownie points for containing real mango and pineapple pieces, but just look at that sugar content!
Fab ice lollies
Rating for calorie-counters: 11/18
Cal: 82
Fat:2.9
Saturated fat: 1.2g
Sugar: 10.5g
Salt: Trace
Fab's aren't as fab as you may have thought! They're pretty high on the sugar and calorie front, but they do contain real fruit juice and you get to enjoy a bit of chocolate and sprinkles for a relatively low amount of fat.
Mini Calippo ice lollies
Rating for calorie-counters: 12/18
Cal: 75 (orange), 70 (lemon & lime)
Fat: 0.5g
Saturated fat: Trace
Sugar: 18g (orange), 17g (lemon & lime) - that's 4 teaspoons of sugar!
We've got to admit we love a Calippo on a sunny day, especially when the juice collects in the bottom! These mini size packs are a better option that a full sized one, but they still contain a hefty amount of sugar. Brownie points for the orange flavour though as it contains 20% real orange juice.
Del Monte orange ice lollies
Rating for calorie-counters: 13/18
Cal: 65
Fat: Trace
Saturated fat: Trace
Sugar: 14.5g
Salt: Trace
Del Monte's ice lollies are full of goodness, made of 100% fruit juice, 1 lolly is full of vitamin C and 1 of your 5 a day. Whilst the lollies are pretty sugary, this only comes from the sugars found naturally in orange juice, so lick away!
R Whites Premium Lemonade ice lollies
Rating for calorie-counters: 14/18
Cal: 60
Fat: Trace
Saturated fat: Trace
Sugar: 14g
Salt: Trace
With just a trace of fat, R Whites lemonade lollies are a guilt free lolly. But the 14g of sugar is 16% of your guideline daily amount!
Rowntrees Fruit Pastilles ice lollies
Rating for calorie-counters: 15/18
Cal: 54 Fat free!
Sugar: 12.3g Salt free!
You can enjoy one of these colourful ice lollies safe in the knowledge that it's totally fat free and contains 25% real fruit juice! If only all lollies were like that... Beware though, they do contain an eye-wateringly sweet 14.6 grams of sugar.
Ribena ice lollies
Rating for calorie-counters: 16/18
Cal: 25
Fat: Trace
Saturated fat: Trace
Sugar: 6g
Salt: Trace
Kids love these Ribena ice lollies (as do we!), and you can put your mind at rest knowing that they're not too bad in the health stakes. They're just 25 calories per 35ml lolly, and contain 6g of sugar, which is much better than some of the other lollies we've seen.
Mini milk
Rating for calorie-counters: 17/18 Cal: 30
Fat: 0.7g
Saturated fat: 0.5g
Sugar: 5.1g
Salt: 0.3g
These mini classic ice creams are small but worth a nibble on if you are craving something sweet. And the calorie count is so low that you also won't feel guilty for having one on a sunny day.
Mr Freeze freeze pops
Rating for calorie-counters: 18/18
Cal: 14 - lowest calorie count!
Fat: Trace
Saturated fat: Trace
Sugar: 3g
Salt: Trace
Ice pops are a childhood favourite of ours, and they're a pretty diet-safe option too. They only contain a tiny amount of calories and don't contain too much sugar. Though be warned, they're not all that filling, so don't be tempted to have two!
Nobbly Bobbly
Rating for calorie-counters: 3/18 Cal: 222
Fat: 11.7g
Saturated fat: 5.3g
Sugar: 21.9g - highest in sugar!
Salt: 0.08g
Even though this ice cream looks small its packed with sugar, having the highest sugar content out of all the ice creams. And with strawberry flavoured ice creams and sugar balls on the outside of it there's no wonder the sugar content is high.