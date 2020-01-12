In the UK, almost six million people tune into a podcast each week. And with podcasts available on a whole host of subjects – from food to fashion and everything in between – there really is something for everyone. Plus there’s the added convenience that we can listen to podcasts on-the-go, meaning we squeeze in a listening session whether we’re on our daily commute, making our way back from a school drop off or relaxing on a holiday sun lounger.

And with figures revealing that around 1 in 4 people in the UK will experience a mental health problem each year, it’s no wonder there’s been a boom in podcasts focusing on this area. Featuring candid interviews with everyone from celebs to experts in the varying medical fields, and touching on anxiety, post-natal depression and more as well being informative and entertaining, they make those who tune in feel like they’re not alone in what they’re facing.

1. How Did We Get Here? podcast with Claudia Winkleman

Strictly Come Dancing co-host and mum-of-three Claudia Winkleman has teamed up with Professor Tanya Byron, a psychologist who’s most known for her stints on TV shows such as The House of Tiny Tearaways, for a brand new podcast.

Each episode will see real-life parents and family members being invited in for an unscripted conversation covering topics including parental estrangement, trauma, inheriting mental health issues, family dynamics and more, with Prof Byron picking apart each story and working to find solutions. FIND OUT MORE

2. Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast with Giovana Fletcher

This popular podcast with mum-of-three Giovanna Fletcher, continues the conversation about motherhood started by her book of the same name.

Each episode sees Giovanna talking to different guests – many of who are fellow celebrity parents (past episodes have included the likes of Tamara Ecclestone and Christine McGuinness) – about the highs and lows on the journey to raising children. FIND OUT MORE

3. Happy Place podcast with Fearne Cotton

TV presenter and mum-of-two Fearne Cotton talks life, love, loss and every subject in-between with an exciting line up of guests (past episodes have featured everyone from Tom Odell to Dame Kelly Holmes), unearthing their perfect formula for happiness along the way. FIND OUT MORE

4. How to Fail podcast with Elizabth Day

Each week award-winning journalist and author Elizabeth Day talks to a new interviewee about moments that haven’t gone right in their lives and how they’ve turned their failures into success.

Past guests have included BBC news reader George Alagiah and best-selling author and journalist Lisa Taddeo. FIND OUT MORE

5. Deliciously Ella Podcast

As well as being a food blogger, writer and plant-based cookbook author, mum-of-one Deliciously Ella (aka Ella Mills) leads conversation on all things mental wellness on her podcast, co-hosted by her husband Matthew Mills. Past topics include Imposter Syndrome and Self Doubt and Creating a More Mindful Life. FIND OUT MORE