The best sun cream has been revealed by Which?, as well as the other sun creams that have passed their SPF and UVA testing and the ones that haven't.
You only want to use the best sun cream on your little ones and yourself – yet you can’t tell which ones are good – or which ones last all day – simply by looking at the brand or the price tag. Thanks to Which? we now know which ones we’ll be using in future.
We all know sun creams are an absolute necessity, in fact they’re probably one of the first things you buy before a holiday, or pack before a day out in the sunshine.
But they can be expensive, especially considering they don’t last very long! You shouldn’t be keeping a sun cream for longer than 12 months, as it can make the UV protection ineffective (although, according to Dr Chris Flower, ‘Chances are it will probably be OK if it’s just over a year old, although older bottles should definitely be binned’).
Which? also advise to stay away from brands claiming their product is an all-day sun cream. Last year, Which? tested four ‘once a day’ sun creams to see whether they’d really protect you all day. It found that none of them were up to the job. So it’s fair to say we need to make sure we’re buying the right one!
At least when you pick up a bottle of sun cream in the shops you know it’s got all the protection you and your family need, right?
Maybe not. When consumer watchdog Which? tested an array of well-known sun creams that all claimed an SPF of 30 in 2017, we were shocked to see that one big name brand, which is also the most expensive sun cream they tested, didn’t pass their rigorous testing, with Which? labelling them ‘Don’t Buy’.
Over their two years of testing, Which? tested an array of recognisable sun creams, from big brands such as Nivea and Hawaiian Tropic to supermarket and shop own-brands like Aldi and Boots. Each of the creams were tested to strict British standards to see if they would provide enough protection against UVA and UVB radiation (UVB is what causes you to burn and UVA is what causes us to age from too much sun, with both types being linked to skin cancer).
To rate the creams fairly, Which? ran two tests to find the best sun cream. For the SPF test, sun cream was applied to a small area of a volunteer’s skin, which was then exposed to a UVB lamp. They recorded when the skin turned red, and compared the smallest dose of UVB needed to turn the skin red, with and without the sun cream, to determine the SPF. One product didn’t pass this test.
The UVA test was carried out using a device called a spectrophotometer, which allows testers to measure the amount of UVA absorbed by the sun cream. All products passed this test.
But the results were alarming! Especially when you consider that one of the creams that failed the tests costs £10, compared to one that passed which you can pick up for only £2.79.
To make sure you’re picking up the best bottle of sun protection for you and the family, read our round-up to find the best sun cream out there – and the ones that should be avoided, as rated by Which?
HAWAIIAN TROPIC Satin Protection Lotion SPF30
Price: £6.50
Price per 100ml: £3.61
Size (ml): 180
SPF test performance: PASS
UVA test performance: PASS
Overall pass: PASS
When Which? previously tested Hawaiian Tropic Satin Protection Lotion they found that it failed their requirements, but it's now passed, with five star ratings across the board, and has been recommended as one of their 'best buy' formulas. Well done Hawaiian Tropic!
Which? says: 'This sunscreen will appeal to people who prefer a lotion, but want it to be quick and easy to apply.
Our panel had a mixed response to the smell of this sunscreen - it may not be for everyone.'
BOOTS Soltan Protect & Moisturise Lotion SPF30
Price: £5
Price per 100ml: £2.50
Size (ml): 200
SPF test performance: PASS
UVA test performance: PASS
Overall pass: PASS
Boots own brand products are a go-to for many of us when we're stocking up on sun care, so we're pleased to say that their Protect & Moisturise Lotion passed Which?'s tests for several years running. They also passed the sun care spray from the same range.
Which? says: 'This product passed our tests, so it's an effective sun cream. However, our panel didn't find it as easy to apply as some other sun creams' - so perhaps not one for use with kids!
ALDI Lacura Suncare Moisturising Sun Lotion SPF30
Price: £2.79 - cheapest sun cream!
Price per 100ml: £1.40
Size (ml): 200
SPF test performance: PASS
UVA test performance: PASS
Overall pass: PASS
The cheapest to be tested, we were pleasantly surprised to see that this sunscreen, from ALDI, passed both tests. And at only £2.79 a bottle, it's a bargain! They also passed the spray from the same range.
Which? says: 'Aldi Lacura Suncare Moisturising Sun Spray SPF30 passed our SPF test, and our panel of testers considered it very easy to apply, so we've named it a Best Buy sun cream.'
ASDA Protect Sun Lotion SFP30
Price: £3.50
Price per 100ml: £1.75
Size (ml): 200
SPF test performance: PASS
UVA test performance: PASS
Overall pass: PASS
Another sun cream bargain, this ASDA lotion is only £3.50 for a 200ml bottle and also passed both Which? tests.
Which? says: 'Our panellists appreciated the scent of this sun cream, and found it fairly easy to apply ? they awarded it four stars for application.'
This product was tested by Which? in 2016.
BOOTS Soltan Dry Touch Suncare Lotion SPF30
Price: £6
Price per 100ml: £3
Size (ml): 200
SPF test performance: PASS
UVA test performance: PASS
Overall pass: PASS
This lotion promises to dry in 60 seconds, making it a great buy for a beach holiday (no sticky sand, hooray!) and best of all, it passed both tests.
Which? says: 'This product passed our tests. This sun cream doesn't leave a chalky white residue on the skin and it lives up to its name - your skin won't feel greasy.'
This product was tested by Which? in 2016.
Calypso Press & Protect Sun Lotion SPF30
Price: £2.99
Price per 100ml: £1.50
Size (ml): 200
SPF test performance: PASS
UVA test performance: PASS
Overall pass: PASS
Another sun cream bargain, this lotion from Calypso actually works out very cheap per 100m.
Which? says:
'This sunscreen is an affordable option and passed our SPF and UVA tests - it'll help keep you protected in the sun. Our user panel liked the fact that it doesn't leave skin looking chalky. Our panel found it difficult to apply - it needs more rubbing in than other sun creams and can leave skin feeling a bit sticky or greasy.'
GARNIER Ambre Solaire Dry Mist SPF30
Price: £8.00
Price per 100ml: £4.00
Size (ml): 200
SPF test performance: PASS
UVA test performance: PASS
Overall pass: PASS
This ultra-light dry mist spray is another great buy for those family holidays when you'll be hitting any sandy beaches, although it's a little more pricey.
Which? says: 'Quick and straightforward to apply and easily absorbed by skin - it doesn't leave a white sheen. Our user panel awarded it five stars in our application tests.Your skin may feel greasy immediately after application, but it will go on to feel soft.'
GARNIER Ambre Solaire Moisturising Protection Spray SPF30
Price: £6.50
Price per 100ml: £3.25
Size (ml): 200
SPF test performance: PASS
UVA test performance: PASS
Overall pass: PASS
Another lotion from sun cream manufacturer GARNIER, this one also passed both SPF tests set by Which?, and it's cheaper too.
Which? says: 'Garnier Ambre Solaire Moisturising Protection Spray SPF30 passed both our SPF and UVA tests and our panel of testers considered it very easy to apply, so we've named it a Best Buy sun cream.'
This product was tested by Which? in 2016.
HAWAIIAN TROPIC Silk Hydration Lotion SPF30
'Price: £8.00
Price per 100ml: £4.44
Size (ml): 180
SPF test performance: PASS
UVA test performance: PASS
Overall pass: PASS
When Which? tested this product in 2015, it didn't meet their safety standards, but then they reported again in 2017, it passed their tests for both SPF and UVA performance - but only just.
Which? says: '
While it's not a Don't Buy, this Hawaiian Tropic sunscreen had an average SPF just below 30 in our tests. When we told Hawaiian Tropic about our results, it told us that it stands behind the product's labelling and that it is compliant with all applicable regulations. It noted the variability inherent in SPF testing and pointed to its own test results that showed that the product had met its label claim in multiple labs.'
MALIBU Protective Lotion SPF30
Price: £3.99
Price per 100ml: £2.00
Size (ml): 200
SPF test performance: PASS
UVA test performance: PASS
Overall pass: PASSHaving recently been reformulated, MALIBU's Protective Lotion passed both of Which?'s tests when tested for SPF and UVA protection, after having failed in previous years. Great news considering it's a bargain at only £4.79 a bottle!
Which? says: 'If you do wish to buy this product, we advise you buy a bottle that contains the new formulation - there's a reference code on the back that starts with 'FM'.'
NIVEA SUN Protect & Moisture Sun Lotion SPF30
Price: £6
Price per 100ml: £3
Size (ml): 200
SPF test performance: PASS
UVA test performance: PASS
Overall pass: PASS
This lotion from NIVEA is a great buy if you're off on your holidays and need a sun cream you know will work. They also passed the sun spray from the same range.
Which? says: 'Our panel of testers gave this sun cream five stars - it doesn't leave skin feeling sticky and doesn't leave a chalky white residue, as some other products do.' They also named it a Best Buy sun cream.
SUPERDRUG Solait Lotion SPF30
Price: £4.49
Price per 100ml: £2.25
Size (ml): 200
SPF test performance: PASS
UVA test performance: PASS
Overall pass: PASS
Superdrug's own brand sun cream passed Which?'s test with flying colours in 2017, scoring a 'pass' on both SPF test performance and UVA performance, even with its relatively low price point. We're impressed!
Which? says: 'This effective sun cream is a reasonably priced option that passed our SPF and UVA tests. Its fragrance was universally liked by our user-panel' - although they added that it took quite a bit of rubbing in!
PIZ BUIN Allergy Sensitive Lotion SPF30
Price: £7
Price per 100ml: £3.50
Size (ml): 200
SPF test performance: PASS
UVA test performance: PASS
Overall pass: PASS
Some Piz Buin products, such as their Ultra Light Dry Touch Sun Fluid, have failed Which? tests in the past, but their Allergy Sensitive Lotion passed both the UVA and SPF standards in 2017. It's not the cheapest bottle in the bunch, but if it's your preferred brand, you can rest assured that you're getting proper protection!
Which? says: 'This reliable sun cream will help keep you protected in the sun. It has a pleasant scent, too.
It takes a long time to be absorbed by skin and our panel said it left their skin feeling sticky and greasy after application.'
LLOYDS PHARMACY Solero Sun Lotion SPF30 with Infrared-A Protection
Price: £7
Price per 100ml: £3.50
Size (ml): 200
SPF test performance: PASS
UVA test performance: PASS
Overall pass: PASS
This product is another of Which?'s best buy sun creams, not only passing their tests but surpassing expectations when they tested it in 2016.
Which? says: 'This effective sun cream really impressed our panellists, who liked its fragrance. They awarded it five stars for application. It also doesn't make skin feel greasy. You may find that your skin feels slightly sticky straight after application, but this doesn't last.'
AVON Sun+ Multi Protection Moisturising Sun Lotion SPF30
Price: £10
Price per 100ml: £6.67
Size (ml): 150
SPF test performance: FAIL
UVA test performance: PASS
Overall pass: FAIL
Avon's sun cream is the most expensive product tested, and worryingly, it didn't pass either test.
Which? says: 'This product didn't pass our SPF tests, so we think it's one to avoid - especially as there are many other sunscreens that offered reliable protection in our tests. It's also the priciest product we tested in 2017 - once again, our results show that price isn't tied with quality in the world of sun protection.
'When we told Avon about our results, it said it was confident in its own testing which showed the lotion to have SPF30, followed internationally recognised protocols and was conducted by external laboratories with specific expertise in this area.'
TESCO Soleil Light Lotion SPF30
Price: £3.50
Price per 100ml: £1.75
Size (ml): 200
SPF test performance: PASS
UVA test performance: PASS
Overall pass: PASS
Tesco's 200ml sun cream passed the scrutiny for both SPF performance and UVA testing. Good news for those who tend to pick up last-minute lotion with the food shop!
Which? says: 'This is a great choice for those looking for a sun cream that's both effective and affordable. It doesn't leave a chalky white residue on skin, like some products.
Our user-panel told us it can make skin feel greasy and sticky. They were also very split about its fragrance which some found too strong.'
M&S Sun Smart Moisture Protect Sun Lotion SPF30
Price: £8.50
Price per 100ml: £4.25
Size (ml): 200
SPF test performance: PASS
UVA test performance: PASS
Overall pass: PASS
One of the pricier options in the round up, but according to Which?, M&S's own brand lotion will keep you well protected on your hols.
Which? says: 'This effective sun cream will keep you protected in the sun. It earned three stars in our application test - panellists liked its scent and said it didn't leave a white sheen.'
Morrisons Sun Lotion SPF30
Price: £3.00
Price per 100ml: £1.50
Size (ml): 200
SPF test performance: PASS
UVA test performance: PASS
Overall pass: PASS
Another supermarket bargain buy, Morrisons sun cream didn't quite reach the status of Bargain Buy, but it met all the required safety standards.
Which? says: 'Our panel told us it's easy to apply and doesn't leave an unpleasant sheen on skin like some products.
Your skin may feel a little greasy or sticky immediately after application.'