It's no secret that us Brits love biscuits, but our love of the sweet treats could spell disaster for our waistlines with some of them containing an alarming amount of calories and sugar.

Our guide to healthy biscuits – and the biscuits that are the worst for your diet…

According to research, we Brits work our way through a massive 141 million packs of biscuits a year. Whether we buy them for midday snacks, filling the kids’ lunch boxes or serving with our afternoon cuppas, the biscuit industry is worth a staggering £2.2billion – and we’ll be the first to admit we might have contributed to that more than a little!

Biscuits are our go-to treat, and we all have our favourites: HobNobs, Jaffa Cakes, Jammy Dodgers, we don’t know where we’d be without a biscuit or two on the treat menu from time to time. But is our craving for a sweet treat causing harm to our waistlines? And is there such a thing as healthy biscuits (or healthier)? We decided to investigate…

It’s so hard to keep track of our daily calories when we’re on a diet, but if you’re reaching for a biscuit and think they’re all the same – think again! Your intentions might be good, but you could be accidentally mistaking a calorific culprit for a low-cal snack, and wouldn’t it be nice to know which (almost) healthy biscuits you can tuck into guilt-free?

We think you’ll be alarmed when you find out which is the worst biscuit you could eat when you’re trying to watch your weight (with a gasp-worthy 2.9g of saturated fat in each one!) and which is the best healthy biscuit, with a diet-friendly 30 calories.

We won’t spoil the surprise, but let’s just say that you don’t have to give up chocolate…

Here’s our round up of the best and worst biscuits on the supermarket shelves, and which may be the more healthy biscuits: